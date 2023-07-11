Xi meets with Sogavare, calling for enhanced cooperation between China and Solomon Islands

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in Beijing on Monday afternoon.

The two sides jointly announced the formal establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership characterized by mutual respect and common development for a new era.

Xi noted that China and the Solomon Islands are trustworthy friends and reliable partners for each other. He said that since the two countries established diplomatic ties, their friendly cooperation has become a driving force for relations between China and other Pacific island countries despite a relatively late start. He said their cooperation is a paradigm of unity, cooperation and common development for countries of different sizes and for developing countries.

Facts have proven that the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Solomon Islands is a correct choice that is in line with the trend of the times and the general international situation, and serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples, said Mr Xi.

“China stands ready to strengthen strategic communication and deepen cooperation in various fields with the Solomon Islands to ensure the steady progress of bilateral relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples,” Xi said. .

He stressed that China greatly appreciates Solomon Islands’ firm adherence to the one-China principle, supports Solomon Islands in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and supports the path of development that the country itself has chosen.

China is committed to managing its own affairs well and will always be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of international order, Xi noted.

He said that to help the Solomon Islands achieve long-term development and stability, China is ready to share development opportunities brought about by Chinese modernization, enhance synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative ” and the Solomon Islands Development Strategy 2035, to expand practical cooperation in various areas. , and increase imports from the Solomon Islands.

“China helps more Chinese companies to invest and do business in the Solomon Islands, and will continue to provide economic and technical assistance to the country without any political strings attached,” Xi said. He urged the two sides to expand friendly exchanges in areas such as medical care and education, and said China supports Solomon Islands in hosting the 17th Pacific Games.

Xi stressed that China fully respects the sovereignty and independence of Pacific island countries and upholds the equality of all countries, big or small.

China fully respects the will of Pacific island countries and pursues in-depth consultation, joint contribution, shared benefits and win-win results. China fully respects the cultural traditions of Pacific island countries and adheres to harmony in diversity and the shared beauty of various cultures. China fully respects the unity and autonomy of Pacific island countries and supports them in implementing the Blue Pacific 2050 Strategy, contributing to building a peaceful, harmonious, secure, inclusive and prosperous, Xi said.

China understands that Pacific island countries face serious challenges caused by climate change and stands ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with them in areas such as meteorological services, disaster prevention and mitigation. and clean energy to help them implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda. for sustainable development, Xi said.

He also said that China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Solomon Islands, uphold genuine multilateralism, uphold international fairness and justice, jointly oppose mentality and hegemonism. of the cold war and to preserve peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

Noting that the decision to establish diplomatic relations with China was the correct choice, Mr Sogavare said that fruitful results had been achieved in bilateral relations and China had become Solomon Islands’ largest infrastructure partner. and a reliable development partner.

The Solomon Islands firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with China, strengthen trade, investment, cultural and subnational exchanges and cooperation. , and to jointly respond to global challenges such as climate change, Sogavare said, adding that the country opposes any action that contains or seeks to contain China’s development.

After the meeting, the two sides issued the Joint Statement on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Mutual Respect and Common Development for a New Era between the People’s Republic of China and the Solomon Islands.