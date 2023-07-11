Jokowi’s blessing signal for Prabowo





The POSITION of the Head of State who should have been neutral in the fight for democracy seems to have changed function and meaning to become a magnet to vote. Instead of being backed by standing tall among all candidates, a president’s backing ahead of the 2024 general election is now contested. Imagine, the two presidential candidates, Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto, seemed to be vying for the pendulum effect of President Joko Widodo’s support to win votes. Jokowi’s blessing appears to be a magic spell to guide the direction and choice of supporters and volunteers. Now the direction of Jokowi’s support for Prabowo is increasingly visible, a different direction from the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP) as the party that raised him. Jokowi seems to have its own strength and political current. Jokowi’s inclination towards Prabowo was increasingly visible when he paid attention to several elements of Jokowi’s volunteers who declared their support for Prabowo. For example, Jokowi Mania, Jokpro, Projo and many more cannot be taken lightly. However, Jokowi’s inclination towards Prabowo will clearly inflame the PDI Perjuangan axis which carries Ganjar as it cannot be denied that there will be electoral incentives or benefits for Prabowo on the one hand, on the other it may erode the Ganjar vote. Like the pendulum theory, if the pendulum is one-sided, the other side will decrease. Jokowi is a magnetic pendulum for the two presidential candidates. Along with his penchant for Prabowo, Jokowi’s attractiveness will also increase the eligibility of the Defense Minister. Moreover, in various surveys, Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto are always in the top two positions. Eligibility or vote fluctuations will be heavily influenced by political dynamics, including Jokowi’s endorsement. Regardless of the size of the advantage, it would make a difference between these two candidates. Especially if public satisfaction with President Jokowi’s government remains high until the February 14, 2024 general election, Jokowi’s blessing is highly relevant to efforts to increase candidate eligibility. This means that a presidential candidate endorsed by Jokowi will certainly have electoral political advantages. A number of surveys indicate that the level of public satisfaction with President Joko Widodo’s government is relatively high, ranging from 70 to 80 percent. In such a position, it is only natural that the presidential candidate and the vice-presidential candidate try to compete for the political approval of President Jokowi. However, once again, the public views Jokowi’s support as seeing the neutrality of a president. Jokowi’s maneuvers and volunteers are clearly not a form of state policy, but more of a policy to find successors to his program. Public opinion clearly hopes that President Joko Widodo’s support for the presidential candidates will not only depend on their willingness to guarantee their interests, be it the pursuit of his government’s programs or the political career of his family. As a statesman, such consideration of practical political interests should be set aside. The interests of the sovereignty of the people must take priority, considerations in the name of democracy must take priority.

