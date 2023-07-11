Modi cabinet news: Chirag Paswan set to get a place in PM Modi cabinet | Patna News





PATNA: BJP negotiations with Chirag Paswan for his return to the NDA have reached a crucial phase amid a high probability of Ram Vilas Paswans’ son is inducted into the Union cabinet ahead of the start of the monsoon session of parliament on July 20.

One day after junior interior minister Nityanand Rai met Chirag in Patna, said LJP (Ram Vilas) Bihar President Raju Tiwari YOU on Monday that a cabinet seat had been offered to Chirag and negotiations were underway for seat-sharing arrangements for the party in next year’s Lok Sabha elections. Tiwari said LJP(RV) wanted six Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, including Hajipur, and one seat in Rajya Sabha.

Chirag Ji is likely to meet BJP Chairman JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah before the two sides reach a consensus, he added.

But Chirags’ uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who split the LJP with five of its six Lok Sabha members in June 2021 and was named Union Minister, is likely to be a thorn in the flesh as the two factions lay claim to the seat of Hajipur, groomed and repeatedly represented by party founder, the late Ram Vilas Paswan.

Paras now represents Hajipur in Lok Sabha but Chirag insists on inheriting his constituency-bound legacy from his father. It remains to be seen how the BJP welcomes Paras, who is said to have been promoted by CM Nitish Kumar, who was then in the NDA and wanted to teach Chirag a lesson for contributing to the defeat of several of his JD(U) candidates in the elections. in the 2020 Assembly by fielding rebel BJP candidates to harm JD(U) prospects.

Since Nitish is now leading the Grand Alliance government with RJD and others and trying to unite non-BJP parties in the country against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the saffron party needs a vocal and young leader like Chirag in Bihar to counter JD(U) leader. . If all goes well, Chirag will return to the NDA after a nearly three-year hiatus, despite campaigning for the BJP in indirect polls at three recently held assembly seats in the state. The BJP won two of the three seats.

A senior Bihar BJP official conceded that Chirags’ return to the NDA will help the coalition strengthen its grip on the 4% Paswan vote in Bihar. The Paswans are the most aggressive voters among the Dalits in the state and vote en bloc.

He added, however, that any decision on seat sharing at this stage would be premature. Talks are also underway for one seat each for HAM(S) led by Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani, he said.

In the 2014 general election, the undivided LJP won six of the seven seats it contested. In 2019, LJP had a 100% strike rate, winning six seats.

However, in the 2020 Assembly polls, LJP was only able to win one seat and later its only MP joined JD(U).

