Chinese leader calls for war preparedness ahead of Yellen visit Radio Free Asia

Just days before United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen landed in Beijing for a four-day visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the headquarters of the People’s Army Eastern Theater liberation and emphasized preparation for war.

The PLA Eastern Theater in Jiangsu Province is responsible for the Taiwan Strait and a possible military assault on Taiwan, which the Chinese Communist government claims as sovereign territory despite never having ruled it.

The Eastern Theater conducts regular exercises in the Taiwan Strait and has overseen live-fire exercises encircling Taiwan in recent months.

Addressing commanders in Jiangsu on Thursday, Xi highlighted efforts to innovate theater command development and war readiness, state media reported.

He called for improving war and combat planning and intensifying training under real combat conditions to increase the forces’ abilities to fight and win, according to reports.

According to reports, experts believe Xi is keenly aware that any military moves in Taiwan could attract the United States and Japan, which had close ties to Taiwan as a former colonial overlord from 1898 to 1945, when Japan was defeated in World War II.

Yellen did not meet Xi during his two days of meetings with senior officials in Beijing, but the US Treasury had indicated that was not an expectation before he left.

Xi is effectively the supreme leader of the PLA, the largest standing armed force in the world.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping stands on a military jeep as he inspects People’s Liberation Army troops during a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA at the Zhurihe training base in northern China. Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sunday, July 30, 2017. Credit: Li Tao/Xinhua via AP

Signaling that he is aware of Xi’s ambitions just hours after Janet Yellen said the world has room to accommodate both the United States and China, US President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN broadcaster that Xi aimed to dominate the world stage.

I am convinced that he [Xi] wants to have the biggest economy in the world, the biggest military capability in the world, Biden said.

In the past, Biden has reiterated or refused to back down on comments that undermine diplomacy with China, such as calling out Xi a dictator“ after US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ visit to Beijing last month.

Tension in the strait

Beijing is fiercely opposed to US military support for Taiwan and arms sales to the de facto nation, and accuses the US of turning Taiwan into a powder keg.

From Friday morning to Saturday morning, the PLA sent 13 planes and six ships into the airspace and waters around Taiwan while Yellen was in Beijing and called for a peaceful competitive relationship.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said four Chinese planes, two SU-30 fighters, a BZK-005 reconnaissance plane and a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait and entered the Southwest Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone.

In this photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, a warship launches a missile during a live ammunition military exercise held by the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s South China Sea Fleet ( PLA) in the South China Sea on Monday, July 26, 2010 Credit: AP Photo/Xinhua, Pu Haiyang

Ni Lexiong, a professor at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, noted that the South China Morning Post that the show of force may have had less to do with Yellen than the fact that a U.S. congressional delegation led by Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, made a three-day visit in Taiwan.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently finalized revisions to the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024. In its draft, the committee highlighted U.S. military sales delivery delays to Taiwan and demanded a report from the US Secretary of Defense by March 1, 2024, outlining the benefits and challenges of joint arms and ammunition production with Taiwan.

The congressional groups’ visit to Taiwan puts more pressure on Beijing and reminds Xi that Washington is stepping up military intervention in a possible war in Taiwan approved by the NDAA, Ni said.

Xi senses great danger, as the US has also learned from the ongoing war in Ukraine that it needs to prepare for both short-term and long-term war, and more ammunition and weapons systems heavy will probably be deployed in Taiwan.

It is Xi’s first inspection visit to the command since former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei last August, forcing theater troupes to stage unprecedented exercises while [a] response, Zhou Chenming, a researcher with Yuan Wang, a Beijing-based military science and technology think tank, told the Hong Kong English-language newspaper in the same report.

Trade tensions

During his visit to east China’s Jiangsu Province, Xi also highlighted development of the technology, which has been subject to U.S. trade restrictions on semiconductor chips. high tech.

Yellen described China’s chip restrictions as being narrowly targeted in the interests of state security.

State media described his three-day inspection tour of the province as promote scientific and technological autonomy. The tour ended on Friday when Yellen met with senior officials in Beijing. Xi visited an industrial park, enterprises, a historical and cultural block and a science laboratory.

While recent visits to China by Blinken and Yellen may have broken the ice and restored some critical lines of communication, tensions between the United States and China cannot be considered abated as China considers trade restrictions on chip technology the path of its economic development.

China wants to convince the United States that working together does not require viewing us as a primary competitor or rounding up your friends to form a gang,said Lu Feng, economist at Peking University.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during a lunch meeting with women economists in Beijing, China, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Credit: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via Reuters

China lambasted female economists online for having dinner with Yellen, even calling them traitorsin a social media outburst revealing China’s complex feelings about its arch-enemy, the United States

China demands that the United States stop suppressing Chinese companies, lift bans on Xinjiang-related products and take concrete steps to address China’s key concerns in economic relations between the two countries, the ministry said. Chinese Finance in a statement after Yellen’s departure on Sunday. .

In comments presented to American business leaders in Beijing,Yelen said: In fact, trade between our two countries reached an all-time high last year. And if fair, trade and investment can support American jobs at home and promote American innovation.

A stable and constructive relationship between the United States and China is in the interests of American workers and businesses.

Edited by Mike Firn.