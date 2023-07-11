Politics
Chinese leader calls for war preparedness ahead of Yellen visit Radio Free Asia
Just days before United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen landed in Beijing for a four-day visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the headquarters of the People’s Army Eastern Theater liberation and emphasized preparation for war.
The PLA Eastern Theater in Jiangsu Province is responsible for the Taiwan Strait and a possible military assault on Taiwan, which the Chinese Communist government claims as sovereign territory despite never having ruled it.
The Eastern Theater conducts regular exercises in the Taiwan Strait and has overseen live-fire exercises encircling Taiwan in recent months.
Addressing commanders in Jiangsu on Thursday, Xi highlighted efforts to innovate theater command development and war readiness, state media reported.
He called for improving war and combat planning and intensifying training under real combat conditions to increase the forces’ abilities to fight and win, according to reports.
According to reports, experts believe Xi is keenly aware that any military moves in Taiwan could attract the United States and Japan, which had close ties to Taiwan as a former colonial overlord from 1898 to 1945, when Japan was defeated in World War II.
Yellen did not meet Xi during his two days of meetings with senior officials in Beijing, but the US Treasury had indicated that was not an expectation before he left.
Xi is effectively the supreme leader of the PLA, the largest standing armed force in the world.
Signaling that he is aware of Xi’s ambitions just hours after Janet Yellen said the world has room to accommodate both the United States and China, US President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN broadcaster that Xi aimed to dominate the world stage.
I am convinced that he [Xi] wants to have the biggest economy in the world, the biggest military capability in the world, Biden said.
In the past, Biden has reiterated or refused to back down on comments that undermine diplomacy with China, such as calling out Xi a dictator“ after US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ visit to Beijing last month.
Tension in the strait
Beijing is fiercely opposed to US military support for Taiwan and arms sales to the de facto nation, and accuses the US of turning Taiwan into a powder keg.
From Friday morning to Saturday morning, the PLA sent 13 planes and six ships into the airspace and waters around Taiwan while Yellen was in Beijing and called for a peaceful competitive relationship.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said four Chinese planes, two SU-30 fighters, a BZK-005 reconnaissance plane and a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait and entered the Southwest Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone.
Ni Lexiong, a professor at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, noted that the South China Morning Post that the show of force may have had less to do with Yellen than the fact that a U.S. congressional delegation led by Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, made a three-day visit in Taiwan.
The U.S. House of Representatives recently finalized revisions to the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024. In its draft, the committee highlighted U.S. military sales delivery delays to Taiwan and demanded a report from the US Secretary of Defense by March 1, 2024, outlining the benefits and challenges of joint arms and ammunition production with Taiwan.
The congressional groups’ visit to Taiwan puts more pressure on Beijing and reminds Xi that Washington is stepping up military intervention in a possible war in Taiwan approved by the NDAA, Ni said.
Xi senses great danger, as the US has also learned from the ongoing war in Ukraine that it needs to prepare for both short-term and long-term war, and more ammunition and weapons systems heavy will probably be deployed in Taiwan.
It is Xi’s first inspection visit to the command since former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei last August, forcing theater troupes to stage unprecedented exercises while [a] response, Zhou Chenming, a researcher with Yuan Wang, a Beijing-based military science and technology think tank, told the Hong Kong English-language newspaper in the same report.
Trade tensions
During his visit to east China’s Jiangsu Province, Xi also highlighted development of the technology, which has been subject to U.S. trade restrictions on semiconductor chips. high tech.
Yellen described China’s chip restrictions as being narrowly targeted in the interests of state security.
State media described his three-day inspection tour of the province as promote scientific and technological autonomy. The tour ended on Friday when Yellen met with senior officials in Beijing. Xi visited an industrial park, enterprises, a historical and cultural block and a science laboratory.
While recent visits to China by Blinken and Yellen may have broken the ice and restored some critical lines of communication, tensions between the United States and China cannot be considered abated as China considers trade restrictions on chip technology the path of its economic development.
China wants to convince the United States that working together does not require viewing us as a primary competitor or rounding up your friends to form a gang,said Lu Feng, economist at Peking University.
China lambasted female economists online for having dinner with Yellen, even calling them traitorsin a social media outburst revealing China’s complex feelings about its arch-enemy, the United States
China demands that the United States stop suppressing Chinese companies, lift bans on Xinjiang-related products and take concrete steps to address China’s key concerns in economic relations between the two countries, the ministry said. Chinese Finance in a statement after Yellen’s departure on Sunday. .
In comments presented to American business leaders in Beijing,Yelen said: In fact, trade between our two countries reached an all-time high last year. And if fair, trade and investment can support American jobs at home and promote American innovation.
A stable and constructive relationship between the United States and China is in the interests of American workers and businesses.
Edited by Mike Firn.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/xi-pla-war-preparedness-07102023235510.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese leader calls for war preparedness ahead of Yellen visit Radio Free Asia
- Morgan Stanley said the reason UK companies are the cheapest in the world is because of a gloomy view of Britain.
- Ajay Devgn and Kajol spark divorce rumours: what’s going on between the Bollywood couple?
- ATN acquires exclusive broadcasting rights for Cricket “West Indies vs India, England, South Africa & Bangladesh”
- Brazos County Health District Invites You to “Vax to School” Event
- Harriet Harman in tears after Tory MP defends Partygate attacks from Boris Johnson allies
- Residents stand behind life in Ukraine’s frontline city
- US dollar falls to three-week low as Fed rate hikes near completion
- Alpine horns will be featured in the second musical hike of the Wintergreen Music Festival
- Hurley and Worley add to Hokies MLB Draft class in 2023
- UK should ban deep sea mining, says Labor | Deep sea mining
- Modi cabinet news: Chirag Paswan set to get a place in PM Modi cabinet | Patna News