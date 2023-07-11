NATO unity strengthened ahead of summit

Review Editor’s Note: Editorials represent the views of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently of the newsroom.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, NATO has been more relevant than ever.

Now it must be more united than ever. In some ways, it is already heading in that direction. Especially after Turkey ended its grip on Sweden’s bid to join the 31-member alliance on Monday, on the eve of a crucial two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Sweden was supposed to join alongside Finland this year in a welcome development for the West but worrying for Moscow. But his candidacy had been blocked by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demands for the extradition of some members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, whom the Turkish government considers terrorists, as well as revulsion towards Sweden. allowing the Koran to be burned at certain events.

However, Ankara’s objections were not just to Stockholm, but also to Washington. A deal to buy advanced US fighter jets has been stalled by Congress over Turkey’s previous purchase of a Russian defense system, one of many manifestations of what has recently been an overly close relationship between Turkey and Russia.

Reports on the deal suggest Sweden and Turkey will work together on terrorism, NATO will appoint a new “special counter-terrorism coordinator” and Sweden will help renew Turkey’s bid to join. a separate political entity, the European Union. (Hungary, who had also balked at Sweden’s rise, are expected to drop their objections after Turkey make the decision.)

“It’s a good sign for NATO if, in fact, Erdogan is now trying to recalibrate or rebalance his relationship with the West,” Thomas Hanson, chairman of the Minnesota Foreign Relations Committee, told a reporter on Monday. columnist.

However, there remains a key membership issue for NATO countries: responding to Ukraine’s request to eventually join the defense alliance.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seems to understand the reluctance to allow Ukraine membership amid raging fighting for fear that NATO will end up at war with Russia, he is rightly looking for a process and a timetable rather than vague promises, as happened in 2008 when the alliance signaled to Georgia and Ukraine that they would be allowed to join, a signal that seemed to be taken more seriously in Moscow than in Washington.

President Joe Biden appears reluctant, a stance that may be shared with some members of the alliance but at odds with frontline Baltic and Eastern European countries that face Russian revanchism more directly.

Ukraine has proven to be more than a worthy Western partner, with an incredibly intrepid and driven army and citizens. As Ukrainians face even more sacrifice in their existential struggle against a ruthless Russian invasion, they deserve clarification on the process of eventual NATO membership.

To its credit, and to Moscow’s miscalculation, the alliance rallied around Kiev and helped turn what the Kremlin believed was a rout into a stalemate in the eastern part of the country, where forces Ukrainians face a slowness in their counter-offensive aimed at pushing back Russian troops from entrenched positions.

While the counter-offensive risks being a military chore, diplomatic efforts to get NATO countries to meet the 2% GDP requirement for defense are showing significant progress. NATO has announced that 11 of the 31 members have achieved this goal (with at least 20% of this total in equipment). While this rate is still unacceptably high, it has improved significantly since 2014, when the Obama administration led an effort to coax laggard capital into increasing defense spending.

“The Vilnius summit is an opportunity to concretely build on the increased unity within NATO that we have seen since the Russian invasion,” Hanson said.

And with this greater unity, NATO will be even more relevant.