Politics
NATO unity strengthened ahead of summit
Review Editor’s Note: Editorials represent the views of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently of the newsroom.
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, NATO has been more relevant than ever.
Now it must be more united than ever. In some ways, it is already heading in that direction. Especially after Turkey ended its grip on Sweden’s bid to join the 31-member alliance on Monday, on the eve of a crucial two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Sweden was supposed to join alongside Finland this year in a welcome development for the West but worrying for Moscow. But his candidacy had been blocked by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demands for the extradition of some members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, whom the Turkish government considers terrorists, as well as revulsion towards Sweden. allowing the Koran to be burned at certain events.
However, Ankara’s objections were not just to Stockholm, but also to Washington. A deal to buy advanced US fighter jets has been stalled by Congress over Turkey’s previous purchase of a Russian defense system, one of many manifestations of what has recently been an overly close relationship between Turkey and Russia.
Reports on the deal suggest Sweden and Turkey will work together on terrorism, NATO will appoint a new “special counter-terrorism coordinator” and Sweden will help renew Turkey’s bid to join. a separate political entity, the European Union. (Hungary, who had also balked at Sweden’s rise, are expected to drop their objections after Turkey make the decision.)
“It’s a good sign for NATO if, in fact, Erdogan is now trying to recalibrate or rebalance his relationship with the West,” Thomas Hanson, chairman of the Minnesota Foreign Relations Committee, told a reporter on Monday. columnist.
However, there remains a key membership issue for NATO countries: responding to Ukraine’s request to eventually join the defense alliance.
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seems to understand the reluctance to allow Ukraine membership amid raging fighting for fear that NATO will end up at war with Russia, he is rightly looking for a process and a timetable rather than vague promises, as happened in 2008 when the alliance signaled to Georgia and Ukraine that they would be allowed to join, a signal that seemed to be taken more seriously in Moscow than in Washington.
President Joe Biden appears reluctant, a stance that may be shared with some members of the alliance but at odds with frontline Baltic and Eastern European countries that face Russian revanchism more directly.
Ukraine has proven to be more than a worthy Western partner, with an incredibly intrepid and driven army and citizens. As Ukrainians face even more sacrifice in their existential struggle against a ruthless Russian invasion, they deserve clarification on the process of eventual NATO membership.
To its credit, and to Moscow’s miscalculation, the alliance rallied around Kiev and helped turn what the Kremlin believed was a rout into a stalemate in the eastern part of the country, where forces Ukrainians face a slowness in their counter-offensive aimed at pushing back Russian troops from entrenched positions.
While the counter-offensive risks being a military chore, diplomatic efforts to get NATO countries to meet the 2% GDP requirement for defense are showing significant progress. NATO has announced that 11 of the 31 members have achieved this goal (with at least 20% of this total in equipment). While this rate is still unacceptably high, it has improved significantly since 2014, when the Obama administration led an effort to coax laggard capital into increasing defense spending.
“The Vilnius summit is an opportunity to concretely build on the increased unity within NATO that we have seen since the Russian invasion,” Hanson said.
And with this greater unity, NATO will be even more relevant.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/nato-unity-boosted-on-eve-of-summit/600288722/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Before PM Modis’ visit to Paris, several deals on the agenda, the DAC should meet in the coming days
- NATO unity strengthened ahead of summit
- Summer 2023: Kareena Kapoor poses Bollywood style in the Alps with her hero; can you spot the kids?
- NATO summit 2023: Biden and alliance leaders enter summit with show of force
- Blood and soil: Israel’s hard-line government allows more construction in West Bank settlements
- Chinese leader calls for war preparedness ahead of Yellen visit Radio Free Asia
- Morgan Stanley said the reason UK companies are the cheapest in the world is because of a gloomy view of Britain.
- Ajay Devgn and Kajol spark divorce rumours: what’s going on between the Bollywood couple?
- ATN acquires exclusive broadcasting rights for Cricket “West Indies vs India, England, South Africa & Bangladesh”
- Brazos County Health District Invites You to “Vax to School” Event
- Harriet Harman in tears after Tory MP defends Partygate attacks from Boris Johnson allies
- Residents stand behind life in Ukraine’s frontline city