Before PM Modis’ visit to Paris, several deals on the agenda, the DAC should meet in the coming days





Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Paris on July 13, the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) is expected to hold a crucial meeting later where it is expected to take a call on the purchase of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets. for Navy aircraft. carriers. FILE | Photo credit: K. Murali Kumar

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Paris later this week as the chief guest of the July 14 parade, deals for Rafale-M fighters and three other Scorpene-class submarines for the Navy and a co -development of a fighter jet engine are on the agenda. Ahead of that, the Defense Acquisition Board (DAC) is expected to hold a crucial meeting in the coming days where it is likely to take a call on the purchase of 26 Rafale-M fighters for Navy aircraft carriers and the proposed additional Scorpene submarines that are in the pipeline. Previously, the Rafale-M proposal had been approved by the Defense Procurement Board (DPB) for the Navy aircraft carrier race in which Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet also participated. The PBO’s decision clarifies the process for submitting the case for decision by the DAC, the highest decision-making body in the Department of Defence. There is still a lengthy process which includes price negotiations and, in the final stage, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for approval before the deal can be signed. In March, Navy Chief Adm R. Hari Kumar said the Boeings F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet and Dassault Aviations Rafale-M fighters met Navy requirements and that a selection between them would be the decision of the government, while adding that the Rafale-M has common points with the air force in terms of spare parts and support. The Air Force operates 36 Rafale aircraft tailored to Indian needs under a $7.87 billion deal signed in April 2016. A deck-based twin-engine fighter (TEDBF) is being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under DRDO to operate from Navy aircraft carriers. The 26 jets planned to be purchased overseas will fill the void in the interim, as the existing MiG-29Ks may not last that long. The navy currently operates two aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya purchased from Russia and the locally built INS Vikrant which was commissioned in September last year. In 2017, the Navy issued a Request for Information (RFI) to procure 57 twin-engine carrier fighters which are now expected to be reduced to 26 with the TEDBF under development. Both the Rafale-M and the F/A-18 had demonstrated compatibility to operate from Indian carriers by operating from the Navy’s land-based test facility in Goa. In another deal, France’s Safran is in the race to co-develop a fighter engine for India’s fifth-generation fighter and is in competition with General Electric of the United States and Rolls Royce of the United Kingdom. Additional Scorpene Submarines Six Scorpene-class submarines are being built under Project 75 by MDL as part of a technology transfer from Naval Group under a $3.75 billion deal signed in October 2005. Five of them have been commissioned and the sixth should be commissioned early next year. The aging submarine fleet and the delay in acquiring new submarines under P-75I meant that the Navy had to procure three follow-on submarines to stop the declining fleet. The French Navy has 16 conventional submarines in service, seven of the Kilo class, four HDW submarines and five French Scorpène class submarines. Of these, the Kilo and HDW are aging and the Navy has been forced to extend their life on an interim basis as the procurement of new submarines planned under Project 75I has been delayed as a result.

