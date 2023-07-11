Politics
Narendra Modi | Congress opposes Indian companies using yuan to buy Russian crude oil, hits out at Modi
Congress on Monday objected to Indian companies using the yuan, China’s currency, to buy Russian crude oil, questioning whether the Narendra Modi government was helping China’s plan to replace the US dollar as the preferred currency for trade international.
Apart from a few private refiners, even state-owned giant Indian Oil reportedly made payments in yuan. While Indian consumers have not received any benefit from cheap crude oil imports, not even a rupee benefits the Chinese economy, said Congress spokesman Gourav Vallabh.
You have to understand the chronology: Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping 18 times. China seizes our lands and renames our villages. The Prime Minister says there is no intrusion. Chinese soldiers kill 20 of our soldiers but trade with China skyrockets.
We are withdrawing from our own territory where the Indian army traditionally patrolled. We are now seeing Indian companies helping the Chinese to internationalize their currency.
While information about some Indian refiners providing part of yuan payments has been in the public domain for some time, what may have prompted Congress to raise the issue now is the endorsement of the Chinese state-run newspaper’s decision. , world times.
Indian refiners have started paying for some oil imports from Russia in Chinese yuan as an alternative to US dollars to settle payments, the Chinese daily writes.
Experts pointed to the move as a step forward in the de-dollarization process of the three major economies amid the increasing internationalization of the yuan.
He added: The reported decision will strengthen the international influence of the yuan and increase the market share of the yuan in global circulation and settlement, while facilitating the advancement of the process of internationalization of the yuan, said Pan Helin, director from the Center for Research on Digital Economy and Finance. Innovation affiliated with Zhejiang University International Business School, said.
Quoting another expert, Dong Dengxin, director of the Institute of Finance and Securities at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, world times said: This will accelerate the process of de-dollarization in China, India and Russia in the context of the accelerated push of de-dollarization. It will further expand the use of the yuan in international trade.
As both India and Russia are members of BRICS, their use of the yuan in settlements will also encourage more emerging economies and developing countries to follow suit.
The RSS-BJP ecosystem had tried to spark an anti-China frenzy as the Modi government banned some Chinese apps following the May 2020 border transgressions, and some Indians began boycotting some Chinese products. But trade with China continued uninterrupted and reached new heights.
While Prime Minister Modi was silent on China after his remark that no one entered our territory, foreign and defense ministers kept talking about tense situations and disengagement processes .
Accusing the Modi government of duplicity, Vallabh said: Why can’t we pay in rupees? As the rupee continues to fall, we are supporting the yuan. Why did the government not prefer other currencies?
Reports suggest that only part of the payments, around 10%, were made in yuan at the request of Russian companies. The sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia after the start of the war in Ukraine made dollar payments untenable.
The US dollar has always been the world’s main currency, but the yuan is now playing an increasingly important role in the Russian financial system due to sanctions.
Russia has a strong trade partnership with China while its trade deficit with India is huge, which makes trading in rupees less lucrative. Russian companies prefer the yuan, which can be used for purchases with China.
