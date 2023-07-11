Chinese legislation targets US trade sanctions

As US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrapped up her four-day trip to China, calling it ‘productive’, the ink was barely dry on China’s new foreign relations law that appears to be aimed at countering sanctions American business.

On the eve of the bill’s entry into force on July 1, China’s official Xinhua news agency quoted an unnamed person in charge of the Legal Working Committee of the powerful Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress as saying: “The Chinese foreign-related legal system still has Especially in terms of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, there are still many legal loopholes.

The new law aims to address these shortcomings, stressing Beijing’s right “to take corresponding countermeasures” against acts that violate international law and standards and “endanger China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.” China”.

The law comes as President Xi Jinping’s government pushes back against U.S. efforts to cut off its access to technology to manufacture advanced computer chips and efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese suppliers after the global pandemic took hold. revealed the consequences of supply chain disruption.

Einar Tangen, an American political and economic affairs commentator in Beijing, said the law essentially provides a legal basis for China to counter sanctions issued by the United States and other countries.

“They want to signal in their own way that they had had enough, because after announcing this, a few hours later, they were talking about suppressing gallium exports,” Tangen said, referring to Beijing’s announcement on May 3. July that it would restrict gallium exports. and key germanium raw materials widely used in semiconductors and electric vehicles. “There is only one paragraph in the new law which is actually new and which gives the specific power to respond on national security grounds,” Tangen said. “It’s more of a signal to the United States that two can play this game.” Suisheng Zhao, a professor at the University of Denver’s Josef Korbel School of International Studies, also said the law contained little new. “It actually systematizes and legalizes Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought. To some extent, it is outside propaganda to strengthen China’s soft power, depicting China as a major responsible country in the world and systematically presenting the self -so-called core interests, behavior and diplomatic principles of China,” Zhao told VOA Mandarin.

China is currently the largest producer of gallium and germanium, accounting for 94% and 83% of global production respectively. They have a wide range of applications in optoelectronic displays, communications, lasers, detectors, sensors, solar energy and radars.

Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said items related to the two metals have significant dual-use properties for military and civilian purposes. She said it is international practice to put export controls on them. The regulations will come into effect on August 1.

Exporters wishing to start or continue exporting items related to the two metals must apply for a license from China’s Ministry of Commerce and provide details of foreign buyers and their demands.

Hu Xijin, the influential former editor of world timessaid on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform, “China’s anti-sanctions, anti-interference and anti-long arm jurisdiction of some countries demands this law, and it will definitely increase the price for the United States and its allies to violate China’s interests.”

THE world times said with the law, China “marks an important milestone, as it is the first basic and comprehensive law on foreign relations that aims to address the gaps in the rule of law in foreign affairs in the face of new challenges from foreign relations, especially when China has faced frequent external interference in its internal affairs under Western hegemony with unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction.”

Zhao told VOA Mandarin that the new law “is mainly aimed at nationals. Americans won’t buy it. Xi Jinping’s international development initiative, international security initiatives, and the Belt and Road” have been the subject of much discussion, and this is nothing new for the United States.”

The Chinese government has long complained about the United States using economic sanctions for diplomacy and says it passed the Foreigners Sanctions Act in 2021 to counter foreign sanctions against Chinese companies and individuals. However, China also frequently uses economic sanctions to exert political pressure on countries like Australia, Canada, South Korea and Lithuania.

The current chip war between China and the United States is an example of how both nations employ sanctions.

In October 2022, the US Department of Commerce announced export controls on advanced semiconductor and chip manufacturing equipment to China.

In May, the Chinese government announced a ban on US chip giant Micron, saying it posed a significant security risk to China’s critical information infrastructure supply chain.

This followed Beijing’s announcement in February of sanctions against two US arms makers Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies for supplying weapons to Taiwan, including banning Chinese firms from doing business with them.

Recently, the Biden administration is reportedly preparing to block Chinese companies from using US cloud services. If passed, the new regulations could require US cloud service providers, such as Amazon and Microsoft, to obtain a license from the US government before providing cloud services using advanced artificial intelligence chips to customers. Chinese.

“It sends a clear signal ahead of Yellen’s visit” to China, Tangen said. “The United States will keep Chinese companies out of the cloud.”

He said the break caused a “division between countries in terms of technology”.

“At the moment, I don’t think Beijing intends to change the minds of the Washington elites,” Tangen said. “What they are betting on now is that the business community, which has an interest in China, will not have a decoupled world. other countries or the United States to do the same.”

Zhao thinks the law doesn’t make much difference.

“When it first came out, people couldn’t understand it,” he said. “But the heat passed in a day or two…and now there aren’t many people talking about it.”