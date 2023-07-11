Harriet Harman in tears after Tory MP defends Partygate attacks from Boris Johnson allies





The House of Commons was moved when a Conservative MP paid a moving tribute to Harriet Harman following the attacks of the conservatives Boris Johnson and party door. Tories allied with Johnson have suggested veteran Labor MP Harman, who chaired the privileges committee that found the former MP guilty of repeatedly lying to Parliament, was biased because of the tweets she posted on partygate before taking office. On Monday, the deputies approved the committee report who judged that former precursor prime ministers had launched a coordinated attack on his work. In a debate before the report was approved without a vote, Conservative MP Laura Farris made an intervention condemning her Tory colleagues. Harman has long been aware of the potential problem and has requested the government for the green light continue to chair the committee investigating Johnson. Harman said she wanted to avoid the perception that she was biased against the former prime minister and was assured that I should carry on the work of the then prime minister, who was still Johnson. During Monday’s debate, Jacob Rees Mogga Johnson loyalist who has been criticized for his role in the attacks on the committee, argued that it was legitimate to question Harman’s position. But Farris took a different view, defending Harman and paying tribute to his career with his tearful parliamentary colleague. Farris said: The MP for Camberwell and Peckham (Harmans constituency) had already announced her intention to step down from parliament at the next election. A parliamentary career that spans five decades and has been defined by her commitment to advancing women’s rights. Fourteen weeks before she took that appointment (as committee chair), her husband of 40 years, Jack, had passed away. In this context, I invite members of the Assembly to consider what is more likely that she agreed to chair the committee as a final act of service to this Assembly, or that she did so because that she wished to pursue a personal vendetta against Boris Johnson. The story continues Farris continued: It is completely unacceptable to allege or insinuate that members of the Privileges Committee are corrupt or that the investigation was rigged in any way. Husband of Harmans, Labor MP Jack Dromey,sudden death at his Birmingham flat in January last year. The initial report from the predominantly Conservative Privileges Committee suggested Johnson would face a 90-day suspension in the House of Commons if he had not already left Parliament before it was published. Related…

