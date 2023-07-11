Kakanwil (Andika) and KadivIm (Yayan) welcome Indonesian President Joko Widodo watching the arrival of Hajj pilgrims from West Java

MAJALENGKA- This morning (Tuesday 07/11/2023) Head of Regional Office R.Andika Dwi Prasetya with the head of the Immigration Division Yayan Indrana and the Head of the Class I Foreigners Office TPI Cirebon Nur Raisha Pujiastuti perform the greeting of the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and monitor the arrival of the Haj Pilgrims Group II Kertajati Debarkation in Majalengka Regency, West Java Province.

Arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo with the Minister of Communications Boudi Karya SumadiMinister of the BUMN Eric Thohirminister secretary of state Pratiknoand Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. The delegation was welcomed by the Governor of West Java Ridwan KamilForkopimda West Java and Stakeholder at Kertajati Airport, Majalengka Regency.

RI President Joko Widodo ensure that Kertajati West Java International Airport (BIJB) in Majalengka commences full operations in October 2023 or receives a transfer of commercial flights from Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung. The President recalled that BIJB Kertajati was used as Hajj boarding airport for around 8,000 pilgrims from seven regencies

IR President Joko Widodo together Stakeholder carry out a thorough check of the facilities at Kertajati Airport, Majalengka Regency in preparation for welcoming the arrival of Hajj Pilgrimage Group II Kertajati Debarkation in Majalengka Regency before departing to proceed with the inauguration Cisumdawu Highway (Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan) the same day.

Head of Regional Office Write it with Kadiv Im Brother also carried out surveillance of the arrival of pilgrims from the II Indramayu Regency group totaling 374 pilgrims running smoothly and safely. Write it advised immigration officers at all levels whose duty it is to provide the best service to newly arrived pilgrims and this not only fulfills their duties and functions but makes it a field of worship by providing services to the community.

Kertajati Airport is the second largest airport in Indonesia after Soekarno-Hatta Airport. The airport has a passenger terminal capacity of up to 5.6 million passengers per year. Kertajati Airport is one of the West Java National Strategic Projects (NSP) which is being developed by the government.

