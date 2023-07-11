President Joko Widodo visits PLN Cares Empowered Villages “Waibu Inspiration Park” – Malut Post





Jayapura, malutpost.id — The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Agro Edu Tourism in Kwadeware Village, Waibu District, Jayapura Regency on Friday afternoon (7/7/2023). Part of the series during his visit to Jayapura, this time Jokowi saw the production of hydroponic plants up to fresh market which is a program built by PLN Main Development Unit (UIP) Maluku and Papua through PLN Caring for Empowered Villages “Garden of Inspiration for the Face of New Indonesia” (Waibu) for the production of chicken feed, agricultural laboratory, greenhouse, bed gardenand broiler farms. This development is the result of collaboration with the Kitorang community under the auspices of the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) and the State Intelligence Agency (BIN). The Head of State was enthusiastically welcomed by primary school children, students and the community, up to the Toware GOR. Jokowi arrived at the scene at 3:30 p.m. WIT, accompanied by Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, Investment Minister/BKPM leader Bahlil Lahadalia. Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, BIN Chief Budi Gunawan, BIN Deputy Chief Teddy Lhaksmana, President’s Special Staff Billy Mambrasar, Indonesian Armed Forces Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, National Police Chief , Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and Plh. Governor of Papua Ridwan Ruusukun. President Jokowi also reiterated the importance of producing a commodity paying attention to market demand. The most important thing I remind you is that you have to start from the market, what is the market demand? What is the market demand? Then just production, the president said. Read the next page…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.malutpost.id/2023/07/11/presiden-joko-widodo-kunjungi-desa-berdaya-pln-peduli-taman-inspirasi-waibu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos