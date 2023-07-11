Erdoan agrees to support Sweden’s NATO bid

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has agreed to back Sweden’s NATO membership, the military alliance said, paving the way for the Nordic country to join the US-led bloc after more a year of opposition from Ankara.

Erdoan’s decision to lift his veto, after a final meeting with Sweden and NATO leaders on Monday night, came after the Turkish president tied his support for Stockholm’s membership to Turkey’s bid. Turkey to the EU.

The lifting of the Erdoans bloc, announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and coming after Stockholm made new counter-terrorism pledges, paves the way for the Turkish parliament to approve Sweden’s entry into the US-led military alliance, a step seen as essential to strengthen the defense of Eastern Europe in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey’s president agrees to forward Sweden’s accession protocol [to join Nato] to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification, Stoltenberg said after hours of negotiations with the Turkish and Swedish leaders.

Stoltenberg described the decision as a clear commitment on the part of the Turkish president, but when asked how soon Sweden could become a NATO member, he replied that it was not for me to enter. in the details of the calendars of the different political institutions in Turkey.

Turkey had not issued an official statement by the time Stoltenberg concluded his press conference on Monday evening.

Turkey’s parliament is controlled by a coalition led by Erdoan’s Justice and Development party, meaning the legislature is expected to pass the measure now that it has the president’s approval.

Erdoan had earlier on Monday insisted that for Ankara to approve Sweden’s membership, Brussels must open the door to Turkey’s EU membership. Stoltenberg said Sweden had agreed as part of the pact to help Turkey relaunch its negotiations to join the political and economic bloc.

It’s not a problem for NATO, it’s a problem for the European Union, said the NATO Secretary General when asked about the agreements reached by the EU to encourage the Erdoan agreement. What Sweden agreed today as an EU member was to actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkey’s EU accession process.

Winning Turkey’s backing for Sweden to join NATO removes a major irritation for the alliance as it seeks to project unity, and comes as the US and Germany are at odds with other NATO countries over accelerating Kiev’s bid for membership.

I call on those who have kept Turkey waiting on the doorstep of the EU for more than 50 years, pave the way for Turkey and we will pave the way for Sweden, Erdoan said earlier on Monday as he left for the top of Vilnius.

Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor, had replied that the questions of Sweden’s membership in NATO and Turkey’s hopes in the EU were not linked, comments taken up by the European Commission.

Washington and European capitals had been pressuring Ankara to endorse Sweden’s NATO bid after the Nordic country broke with generations of neutrality following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia last year and applied for membership.

Sweden has made several concessions to try to seduce Ankara, including the adoption of a new anti-terrorism law.

Recommended

But Erdoan had previously insisted on new measures, including restrictions on public demonstrations by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, the United States and the United Kingdom, as well than by Turkey itself.

As part of Monday’s deal, Turkey and Sweden agreed to a new bilateral security pact. Stockholm will present a roadmap as the basis for its continued fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations under the pact, according to a joint statement.

NATO also plans to significantly step up its counterterrorism campaign with the appointment of a special counterterrorism coordinator, the statement said.

On Monday evening, US President Joe Biden welcomed the deal and said he was ready to work with President Erdoan and Turkey to strengthen defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area.

NATO requires all existing members to ratify applicants for membership of the Western alliance. The only other resistance to Sweden is Hungary, but analysts say Budapest is likely to follow Ankara’s lead.

Additional reporting by Funja Gler in Ankara