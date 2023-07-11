Politics
China’s mistakes could cost the world dearly
Despite Beijing’s efforts to ease strains on local governments and best-run developers with concessional finance and, for both groups, loan repayment holidays, the construction sector which accounted for around 30% of the China’s growth in the past remains depressed , and local government finances increasingly strained.
Households and businesses, after pandemic shutdowns and two years of draconian zero COVID policies that were only lifted late last year, have, after a modest and short-lived rebound that created expectations of a big rebound in Chinese growth driven by consumers, fell on the sidelines.
Household wealth is concentrated in real estate, so the trauma of the real estate sector and the experience of households investing in deposits for unfinished or unbuilt apartments have had a chilling effect on spending. In a system with few social safety nets, consumers focus more on debt reduction than consumption.
Urban youth unemployment of more than 20 percent and a slowdown in the rural exodus that has had a major influence on China’s economic growth in recent decades could also be contributing factors.
Businesses, especially those in the private sector, are bruised by their pandemic experiences and facing weak demand. There appears to be significant overcapacity within the Chinese economy. Price cutting by retailers in an attempt to stimulate demand is also squeezing margins.
The authorities will be very attentive to the Japanese experience, where the interaction between a housing boom and debt, when the bubble finally burst, led to three decades of economic winter.
Beijing’s crackdown on private enterprise, the torrid two years experienced by tech entrepreneurs in particular, but, more broadly, the rebalancing of policy from the private sector to state-owned enterprises under the banner of common prosperity under Xi has injected significant uncertainty into the private sector, which provides the overwhelming majority of urban jobs.
The slowdown in the global economy and the restructuring of global supply chains as a result of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the continued increase in tensions between China and the United States are impacting external demand for Chinese manufactured goods, which is weakening. exports.
Foreign investment has also weakened, with the massive losses suffered by foreign lenders in the real estate sector, the weakening of the growth rate of China, the restrictions imposed by the United States and its allies on the export of high technology to China, the Chinese raids on foreign consultants and its closure of access to economic and trade data every possible strand of explanation.
The authorities have made cautious and timid efforts to revive growth.
The People’s Bank of China lowered interest rates slightly and encouraged banks to lend more at lower cost to mortgage borrowers. There have been other measures aimed at the real estate sector and related areas such as interior design and white goods. We are talking about incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles and other very targeted measures.
Which saw no signs of the kind of major stimulus program Beijing executed in response to the 2008 financial crisis, when it countered the global economic downturn with a $586 billion infrastructure-focused spending spree ( $890 billion at the time).
That’s because while the stimulus brought double-digit economic growth rates, it left a legacy of ghost towns and other large-scale trash.
This experience and the uncomfortable levels of non-performing debt within the economy have since deterred the authorities from launching large-scale stimulus programs.
It is expected that there will be some stimulus, probably after the next quarterly Politburo meeting at the end of this month, where the country’s economic performance in the first half of the year will be reviewed.
Further efforts to generate some growth in the real estate sector and measures to stimulate consumer demand are expected, although cash handouts or large-scale tax cuts for households and businesses are unlikely, since recipients would be more likely to save the extra money or use it to pay down debt than to spend it.
With a shrinking and aging population, their considerations will not only focus on what short-term relief structural changes will be needed if China is to avoid being trapped in a low-growth, middle-income economic trap, wiping out ambitions. of Xi to overthrow the United States as the dominant world power, and increasing the risk of civil unrest.
It is, of course, in everyone’s interest, but particularly Australia’s, that our largest trading partner is able to devise a response that enables it to avoid a downward spiral into persistent deflation and achieve its modest (by Chinese standards) targeted GDP growth rate. 5% this year and help the rest of the world avoid, or at least moderate, a global recession.
