PM Modi to share stage with Sharad Pawar on August 1 – The New Indian Express





NEW DELHI: Amid growing political diffracts between the BJP and NCP, on August 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would most likely share a stage with NCP leader Sharad Pawar. However, the occasion would be a non-political awards function to confer Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious national Lokmanya Tilak award in Pune. At this upcoming function, the organizer – the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust, has invited NCP leader Sharad Pawar to grace the function as the chief guest. This year, after further deliberations and scrutiny, Prime Minister Modi was selected for this award which bears a memento and a citation and is given in recognition of his supreme leadership and for awakening the sense of patriotism among the citizens. Interestingly, Sharad Pawars' rebellious nephew, Ajit Pawar, who is the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, was also invited to honor the office alongside other state dignitaries. A press release, issued on Monday by Deepak Tilak, chairman of the organizing trust, said: The Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust (Hind Swaraj Sangh) will award the National Lokmanya Tilak Prize to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1, the 103rd anniversary of the death of Lokmanya Tilak. "He says that India has climbed the ladder of progress under the supreme leadership of Prime Minister under the concept of Atamnirbhar Bharat. Prime Minister Modi has awakened the feeling of patriotism among the citizens and put India on the map Considering his perseverance and efforts, and highlighting his work, the trustees of the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust unanimously selected him for this award. Political observers say that if all the guests, including Sharad Pawar, PMModi and Ajit Pawar in particular, attend the ceremony, there will be a new kind of vibe with politicians of different ideologues amid lingering differences sharing l stage together. Other high profile guests likely to attend the ceremony would be Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Recently, Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MPs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government, deserting the Sharad Pawar faction's NCP.

