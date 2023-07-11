Trump and Nauta want trial of classified documents delayed





US Navy veteran and White House military valet to former US President Donald Trump Walt Nauta (L) and lawyer Stanley Woodward (R) arrive at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building on July 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Eva Marie Uzcategul | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Monday evening asked a federal court to stay the setting of a date for the criminal trial for his handling of classified documents, arguing that the unprecedented case requires “measured consideration and timing.”

Lawyers for Trump and Walt Nauta, the former president’s valet and co-defendant, also noted that it would be “difficult” for them to prepare for a trial ahead of the November 5, 2024 presidential election, for which Trump seeks the Republican nomination.

“There is no doubt that any trial of this action pending a presidential election will impact both the outcome of that election and, more importantly, the ability of the defendants to obtain a fair trial,” they said. lawyers argue.

Their joint filing in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida came in response to the Justice Department, which had previously asked the court to delay the start of the trial by nearly four months until mid-December.

But defense lawyers said the proposed timeline was “unrealistic”, based on the volume of evidence and the particular circumstances surrounding the case alone.

Their 12-page filing put forward a host of reasons to “postpone any consideration of a new trial date.”

They said the case would involve significant legal issues, including one, the “intersection” between the charges against them and the Presidential Records Act, which “has never been addressed by any court.” They also discussed the complexity of discussing classified documents in a criminal trial and the potential difficulty of selecting a jury in a presidential election.

The attorneys also said they believe the indictment against Trump and Nauta will ultimately be dismissed.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, originally scheduled the former president’s criminal trial to begin on August 14. Court observers and legal experts widely expect the trial to be postponed to a much later date to give the parties enough time to prepare.

Nauta had only recently pleaded not guilty to the six counts against him because his arraignment had been delayed twice. Nauta is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding and concealing documents by bribery and making false statements. Trump had been arraigned weeks earlier, pleading not guilty to 37 counts.

The sensitive subject at the heart of the case could also lengthen the delay. Since it centers on top-secret documents stored at Trump’s residence, the case and eventual trial will have to follow federal law that governs the conduct of the proceedings.

The Justice Department and Nauta’s attorneys had clashed earlier Monday over when a preliminary hearing focused on that law, called the Classified Information Procedures Act, or CIPA, should take place. The DOJ opposed Nauta’s request to delay that hearing, which was scheduled for Friday, arguing it was unnecessary.

In a subsequent filing late Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they had reached an agreement with the DOJ to hold the CIPA hearing on Tuesday, July 18.

