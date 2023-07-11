Iowa ad echoes DeSantis LGBTQ video and ‘praises’ Trump’s support for gay rights – Orlando Sentinel





Days after a controversial anti-LGBTQ video spurred on by the DeSantis campaign was taken down from the web, new mail with a similar message is hitting mailboxes across Iowa.

Iowa political blog Bleeding Heartland reported on Saturday that the sender, from the mysterious group ‘Advancing Our Values’, is apparently praising former President Donald Trump for “standing up for marriage equality and trans rights.” “.

A large “Thank you, President Trump” is highlighted in rainbow colors, while a banner in the colors of the transgender flag calls Trump “a transgender trailblazer,” Bleeding Heartland reported.

The ad also cites a December Politico article that Trump “received a standing ovation” from the conservative gay group Log Cabin Republicans “after delivering a rousing assertion of gay rights not often heard in the world.” GOP”.

The ad’s bolstering of Trump’s pro-LGBTQ bona fide comes as Trump leads Governor Ron DeSantis by wide margins in Iowa’s GOP presidential primary, according to polls.

Last month, a video posted to Twitter by the DeSantis War Room account highlighted Trump’s past support for the LGBTQ community, including in the days following the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando that killed 49 people. .

It also included boastful references to DeSantis targeting transgender rights and often bizarre imagery of buff men and movie clips, including Christian Bale as would-be serial killer Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho.”

DeSantis and his campaign were slammed by critics, including Log Cabin Republicans, for what they called an openly homophobic video.

DeSantis, however, defended the video in an interview, saying Trump’s past support for transgender women being able to compete in his Miss Universe pageant made the issue “completely fair.”

The original account that posted the video eventually deleted it.

The group behind the new Iowa ad, Advancing Our Values, registered in Iowa as a nonprofit on June 27, Bleeding Heartland reported. No information was available on its funding or target audience.

Ads meant to boost progressive causes from conservative groups have become a major problem in Florida. In 2020, a nonprofit group run by consultants working for Florida Power & Light funded ads promoting so-called progressive “ghost candidate” Jestine Iannotti in an ultimately won state senate election. by Republican Jason Brodeur.

Alex Rodriguez, a similar “ghost candidate” in South Florida with the same last name as incumbent Democratic state senator Jos Javier Rodrguez, later pleaded guilty to fraud charges. Senator Rodriguez lost by 32 votes in the general election.

