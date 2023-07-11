Boris’ allies defend their attacks on the Privileges Committee





The House of Commons often rises early these days, with little legislation to occupy MPs. Ministers spend more time answering repetitive pressing questions than getting bills through the House of Commons. So it was a strange feeling to see MPs debating something for a long time, with detailed speeches and in-depth debate. Ah, sure, they were talking about themselves: what else? Yesterday afternoon’s debate focused on the Privileges Committee’s special report on the campaign against the Privileges Committee by Boris Johnson’s supporters. During debate, a motion was moved by House Leader Penny Mordaunt that when the House agreed to refer a matter relating to individual conduct to the Privileges Committee, Members of that House should not question the integrity of this committee or its members or attempt to pressure these Members or intimidate these Members or encourage others to do so, because such behavior interferes with the business of the House and is in itself capable of being a contempt. Mordaunt herself said in her closing speech that if this was one of those motions for MPs to decide on, it was about how MPs looked after each other and the integrity of Parliament itself. In her introduction, she said she hoped the debate would be the end of this sad affair. Many, but not all, of the MPs named in this special report had a lot to say for themselves. Jacob Rees-Mogg got into Erskine May’s footnotes at one point, while Priti Patel ended up suggesting Labor MP Toby Perkins should probably leave the House if he doesn’t understand what he had been talking about for 40 minutes. The arguments of Patel, Rees-Mogg, Andrea Jenkyns and others were largely that MPs need to be able to criticize each other and scrutinize the quality of their work. The response from the other side, including Conservative colleagues, was that it was not a question of criticizing even the conclusions of the inquiry, but of the decision of these members to question the integrity of the committee -even while he was still investigating. Procedural committee chair Karen Bradley also warned that attempting to undermine the convention that MPs police themselves would only open parliament to policing by outsiders. Most of the debate was pretty gelatinous, even for parliamentary nerds. But there was a moving section where Tory MP Laura Farris paid tribute to committee chair Harriet Harman for her dedication to both women’s rights and the inquiry, pointing out that her husband had only died recently when she agreed to chair it. Harman was visibly blinking tears as Farris asked his colleagues to consider which was more likely: that she agreed to chair the committee as a last act of service to this House or that she did so because she was interested in pursuing a personal vendetta against Boris Johnson. The motion passed on the spot, with no member even shouting to oppose it. Will this be the end of this sad affair? This could be the conclusion of the standoff between the Committee and these seven MPs. But it won’t be the last time MPs, particularly those associated with Boris Johnson, think it’s a good idea to try to make Parliament look even smaller than it is.

