Myanmar activists urge Macron to discuss India’s arms sale to junta with Modi

New Delhi: A group of Burmese activists have asked French President Emmanuel Macron to raise their concerns about India’s sale of arms and technology to the Burmese junta to Prime Minister Modi during his upcoming visit to France.

Prime Minister Modi will be the main guest at the July 14 parade in Paris, and the two countries are expected to strengthen defense ties during the visit.

Justice For Myanmar (JFM), a secret group of activists, has asked Macron to increase the sale of Indian weapons and weapons technology to the military regime of Myanmar, and asked him to impose a condition that French weapons and technology would only be exported to India if it did so. was doing.

JFM has published at least two reports detailing India’s state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) business dealings with the junta. He says the Indian government is “equipping and taking advantage of the junta as it commits acts of terror against the people”.

In the open letter to Macron, the organization said that if France does not ensure there are “adequate safeguards” in place for the exchange of military technology, the country “could find itself indirectly supporting Government of India’s arms and dual-use exports and technology to Myanmar due to its defense cooperation with India, including through links with India’s domestic arms production” .

“Our request to France to act on Indian arms sales to Myanmar is in line with the recommendations of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar in his reports on armand UN General Assembly resolution A/75/L.85, which “calls on all member states to prevent the flow of arms into Myanmar,” the letter states.

Read the full letter below.

July 10, 2023

Subject: Seeking French support to stop Indian arms sales to the Burmese junta

Dear President Macron,

We write to you this open letter from Justice For Myanmar, a covert group of activists using research, data visualization and reporting to expose and dismantle the business networks that fuel international crimes, brutality and military corruption Burmese.

We ask that you raise your concerns about the sale of arms, dual-use goods and technology from India to the Myanmar junta with Prime Minister Modi during his upcoming visit to France. We also ask you to demand that India ban further exports of arms, dual-use goods and technologies to the junta as a condition for the export of French arms and technologies to India .

After Russia and China, India is the third arms supplier to the Burmese army. The flow of arms and dual-use goods and technology from India to Myanmar has continued following the illegal military coup attempt of February 1, 2021, including from Indian public companies.

India has been majority state-owned since military coup attempt Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL), a Thals joint venture partnertransferred several items to the Myanmar military, including:

A coastal surveillance system; A remote-controlled weapon station; Slip rings that can be used in any electromechanical system that requires rotation when transmitting power or signals, such as for on-board radar stages, rotating turrets on military armored vehicles, airborne radar stages or guidance systems; Mounting base plates (true north) with Harmonized System (HS) code 8529.90, confirming the item is a part for use with radio or radar transmitting equipment; A sonar transducer and associated main gear (specified as a wet end) for probable use in a junta submarine; A steering gear system that would support transducer arrays from hull-mounted ship sonar systems, such as those developed by the Indian Defense Research and Development Organization; An underwater telephone system, coupled with three sets of unspecified technical documents and test equipment; A disposable bath thermograph, which can be launched from a ship or submarine to measure the temperature as it falls into the water; MHS-355 and 20W HF SSB manpack radios.

During the same period, items supplied by other Indian companies to the Myanmar military include:

3,000 rockets provided by Sandeep Mechanicsa private arms manufacturer; Spare parts and an alarm monitoring and control system supplied by Larsen & Toubro; 122mm gun barrels provided by Yantra India Limiteda state-owned arms manufacturer; Engines, timing belts and laboratory items from Jainkoch Society.

Myanmar’s military junta is a terrorist organization under Myanmar law and as defined in international law. Since the coup attempt, the the junta killed more than 3,700 people and arrested more than 23,700 others. It has carried out deliberate armed attacks against people across Myanmar, including children, and regularly launches airstrikes and indiscriminate bombings as part of a campaign of terror. These actions constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law, for which the army has not yet been held accountable. Although the military junta is directly responsible for these attacks, they have been made possible by the continued supply of arms, equipment and technology from international suppliers such as India, and by the insufficient level of actions taken by the international community to prevent this support from continuing.

We note that in November 2022, HE Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Armed Forces of France, made his first official visit to India to hold the annual Indo-French Defense Dialogue and to strengthen Indo-French strategic ties. The visit of the Ministers of the Armed Forces to India reaffirms France’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific and the centrality of India in the French strategy for the region and comes in a year that has seen an acceleration of the efforts of the forces French and Indian armies towards greater interoperability through joint air, navy and army exercises. Minister Lecornu also had extensive talks with his counterpart, Rajnath Singh, focusing on industrial and technological partnerships in accordance with the Make in India policy, under which the Indian government has initiated reforms to encourage the design, development and defense equipment manufacturing in India. . Without adequate safeguards in place, France could find itself indirectly supporting exports of arms and dual-use goods and technology from the Indian government to Myanmar as a result of its defense cooperation with India, notably through the through links with India’s domestic arms production.

India, like France, is a member of the Wassenaar Arrangement. As part of this agreement, India should apply export controls on transfers of arms and dual-use goods and technologies. India also has an obligation under international humanitarian and human rights law not to transfer arms where there is reason to believe that such arms could be used in violation of the Geneva Conventions. , or to aid and abet atrocities. The fact that Indian companies have continued to supply arms, dual-use goods and technology after the attempted coup in Myanmar shows a grave disregard on the part of the Indian government for its obligations under international human rights law. human rights and humanitarian law, and its commitments under the Wassenaar Arrangement.

In May 2023 report on the purchase of weapons and equipment by the juntas, the United Nations special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar concluded that India’s supply of materials used in surveillance technology and the artillery, as well as probably the missiles, contravened its obligations under international law. He noted,

India has the requisite knowledge that the Myanmar military is committing probable war crimes given the numerous international reports on this matter. India should therefore be aware that the weapons it supplies to the Myanmar military, although relatively limited, are susceptible to being used in the commission of international crimes.

Our request to France to act on Indian arms sales to Myanmar is in line with the recommendations of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar in his reports on armand UN General Assembly resolution A/75/L.85, which calls on all member states to prevent the flow of arms into Myanmar.

We further note that in your joint statement regarding the official visit of Prime Minister Modi, it is specified, France and India have a common vision of peace and security, particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific and defend the objectives and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which are also the basis of our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The Charter of the United Nations states that the primary purpose of the United Nations is to maintain international peace and security and, to this end: to take effective collective measures to prevent and eliminate threats to the peace, and to suppress acts of aggression or other breaches of the peace.

Your action in favor of the human rights and democratic aspirations of the people of Myanmar is part of this commitment, as well as the French values ​​of liberty, equality and fraternity.

We look forward to your response.

Cheers,

Justice for Burma