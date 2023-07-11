Solomon Islands signs Chinese police deal to improve relations

China and the Solomon Islands on Monday signed an agreement on police cooperation as part of an upgrade of their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, four years after the Pacific nation switched ties from Taiwan to China .

The police cooperation pact was among nine agreements signed after Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, underscoring his country’s change in foreign policy.

Sogavare arrived in China on Sunday for his first visit since the two countries struck a security pact last year, much to the chagrin of the United States and its neighbors, including Australia.

In just four years, relations between China and the Solomon Islands have developed rapidly, and now we can say they are very fruitful, Li told Sogavare.

Sogavare, in turn, thanked China for its role in solving global challenges, including peace and sustainable development. He added that his country had a lot to learn from the Chinese experience.

A spokesperson for the United States National Security Council said Washington respects the ability of nations to make sovereign decisions in the best interests of their people while encouraging parties to release these texts immediately to increase transparency and inform discussions on the impacts of these agreements on regional security. .

The official added that the United States is committed to a strong relationship with the region and to strengthening longstanding ties with the people of the Solomon Islands.

Sogavare changed diplomatic relations from Taipei to Beijing when he came to power in 2019. Beijing claims to democratically govern Taiwan within its own territory.

Sogavare last month called for a review of a 2017 security treaty with Australia, which has historically provided policing support to the Solomon Islands, including the rapid deployment of police in 2021 to quell riots, although that China has strengthened its police training there.

China will continue to provide assistance to the Solomon Islands to strengthen its law enforcement capacity, according to a joint statement carried by Chinese news agency Xinhua.

He urged relevant countries to carefully handle issues such as the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea and cooperation on nuclear submarines, in a thinly veiled swipe at Japan and AUKUS. the alliance between Australia, the United States and Great Britain.

Sogavare also met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday afternoon and the two men agreed to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to Chinese state television.

China and the Pacific island countries are both developing countries and should strengthen mutual assistance within the framework of South-South cooperation, Xi said at the meeting.

China has long supported so-called South-South cooperation, which refers to cooperation among developing countries on an equal footing for mutual benefit.

Describing the two countries as trustworthy friends and reliable brothers, Xi said the China-Solomon Islands relationship is a good example of solidarity and cooperation between countries of different sizes and among developing countries.

Xi told Sogavare that China supports more of its companies investing in the Solomon Islands and will continue to provide economic and technical assistance without political strings attached.

The office of Sogavares stressed that quality infrastructure is an area that the country needs to emancipate itself economically and eradicate poverty.

Chinese telecom giant Huawei is already building a cellular network in the Solomon Islands, funded by a $66 million Chinese EXIM bank loan. A Chinese public company will also redevelop the port of the capital Honiara.

Xi also pledged to support a 2050 strategy for the Pacific Blue Continent, referring to a grand plan agreed among Pacific nations to advance the region’s strategic goals over the next three decades.

The two countries have also concluded agreements in the fields of civil aviation, trade, economy, technology and sports, including an agreement on the sports technical assistance project, as Honiara hosts the Pacific in November. China built the stadium.

Sogavare will be in China until Saturday and will officially open his country’s embassy in Beijing.