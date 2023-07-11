President Jokowi appreciates increased activity at Kertajati International Airport





Klikwarta.com, Subang – President Joko Widodo appreciates the increased air activity at Kertajati International Airport in West Java Province which is going well. This appreciation was conveyed by the Head of State after directly observing the activities and facilities of the largest airport in West Java Province on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. I am happy because the activities at Kertajati airport were very good. Now it has been used for haj boarding, the haj boarding airport for about 8,000 pilgrims from seven regencies/cities in West Java province, the president said in his statement to the team of media after the inspection. Apart from Hajj boarding, the President said that Kertajati International Airport also served a number of international flights. Among them are Umrah flights four times a week and flights on the Kuala Lumpur-Kertajati route twice a week. Later, from October, it will be fully operational, which means that from Husein Sastranegara airport it will be transferred to Kertajati, especially for jet aircraft, the president said. On this occasion, the President also appreciated the interest of investors from several countries who will invest in Kertajati International Airport. The president said the government would immediately decide and speed up the investment process for these investors. We will decide later in October that those who operate and also participate in the ownership of Kertajati airport, we hopetraffic“Traffic becomes congested when outside investors come to Kertajati airport,” the president said. The President also hopes that a number of efforts that have been made by the government to increase flight activities at Kertajati International Airport can yield the best results. Moreover, the soon to be inaugurated Cisumdawu Toll Road can shorten the travel time between Kertajati Airport and Bandung. I believe that this airport will be the airport of the future withtrafficvery dense, said the president. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and Angkasa Pura II Senior Director Muhammad Awaluddin also accompanied the President in the review. (Contributor: Arif)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.klikwarta.com/presiden-jokowi-apresiasi-peningkatan-aktivitas-di-bandara-internasional-kertajati The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos