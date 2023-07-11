Donald Trump slams Governor Reynolds for neutral stance with Truth Social post





DES MOINES, Iowa—

Former President Donald Trump has criticized Governor Kim Reynolds for his neutrality before Republican caucuses.

In a post on his social media site, Truth Social, Trump said he would not invite Reynolds to events. He also claims to have “opened up the governorship” to Reynolds, referring to how Reynolds became governor when Trump named Terry Branstad ambassador to China in 2016.

Below is Trump’s full message:

“I love Iowa, ethanol protected and expanded, I got $28 billion from China for our big farmers, I ended the property tax (death!) on farms, I made the best trade deals in history (USMCA, China, and many others), introduced the world to our FARMERS, and maintained Iowa’s “first in the nation” status. I opened up the gubernatorial position to Kim Reynolds, and when she fell behind, I APPROVED her, made big rallies, and she won. Now she wants to stay ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite him to events! DeSanctus loses 45 points!”

After the post, other Republican presidential candidates came to Reynolds’ defense.

In a tweet, Ron DeSantis said Reynolds was “a strong leader who knows how to ignore the tweets and get it done.”

[email protected] is a strong leader who knows how to ignore the chirps and just do it. She won a landslide re-election because she achieved great results, and she’s set to deliver even more to Iowans in the special session.

— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 10, 2023

In a tweet, Nikki Haley called Reynolds a “conservative rockstar.”

Governor @KimReynoldsIA is a conservative rockstar who delivered for the people of her state. As I always say, Iowa grows strong women!

— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 10, 2023

The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

