Politics
Turkey agrees to advance Sweden’s NATO bid
VILNIUS, Lithuania — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to send Sweden’s NATO membership protocol to the Turkish parliament “as soon as possible”.
Stoltenberg made the announcement after talks with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a NATO summit in Lithuania.
Sweden’s NATO membership has been blocked by Turkish objections since last year.
—
Earlier, President Erdogan on Monday introduced a new condition for approving Sweden’s NATO membership, calling on European countries to “pave the way” for Turkey’s membership of the European Union.
Erdogan’s surprise announcement ahead of his departure for a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital added further uncertainty to Sweden’s bid to become the alliance’s 32nd member, which Turkey initially blocked, saying that Sweden was too soft on Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara sees as security threats.
It was the first time that Erdogan linked his country’s ambition to join the EU with Sweden’s efforts to become a NATO member.
“Turkey has been waiting at the door of the European Union for more than 50 years now, and almost all NATO member countries are now members of the European Union,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul. “I make this appeal to those countries that have kept Turkey waiting at the gates of the European Union for more than 50 years.”
“Come pave the way for Turkey to join the European Union. When you pave the way for Turkey, we will pave the way for Sweden as we did for Finland,” he said. added.
Earlier, Erdogan’s office said he told US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Sunday that Turkey wanted a “clear and strong” message of support for Turkey’s European ambitions from the leaders of the country. NATO. The reading of the Biden-Erdogan appeal to the White House did not mention the issue of Turkey’s EU membership.
Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson met on Monday after arriving in Vilnius, where NATO leaders will meet over the next two days to discuss a host of issues, including NATO’s future relationship with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky will join them in person on Wednesday.
Erdogan was also due to meet EU Council President Charles Michel on Monday evening.
European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said “you can’t link the two processes when it comes to Turkey.”
Turkey is a candidate for EU membership, but democratic backsliding under Erdogan’s presidency, disputes with EU member Cyprus and other issues have hampered the country’s progress towards admission to the EU. the bloc of 27 nations.
However, as a member of NATO, Erdogan’s government has postponed ratifying Sweden’s membership in the alliance, saying the administration in Stockholm must do more to crack down on Kurdish militants and other groups. A series of anti-Turkish and anti-Islam protests in the Swedish capital have raised doubts that a deal to meet Turkey’s demands can be reached before the NATO summit.
Turkey’s delays in joining Sweden have angered other NATO allies, including the United States. Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, confirmed on Sunday that Biden and Erdogan discussed Sweden’s NATO membership, among other issues, and agreed to meet in Vilnius for further discussions.
Sullivan said the White House was confident Sweden would join the alliance.
“If it happens after Vilnius, we are confident it will happen,” he said. “We don’t see this as something that is fundamentally in doubt. It’s a matter of timing. The sooner the better.”
—
Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. AP White House reporter Chris Megerian in London contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc7chicago.com/nato-sweden-turkey-recep-tayyip-erdogan/13486289/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey agrees to advance Sweden’s NATO bid
- Stock and Share Market News, Economy and Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Google CEO warns AI deepfake videos ‘could cause a lot of damage’
- What is Phonephobia? The signs are:health
- Donald Trump slams Governor Reynolds for neutral stance with Truth Social post
- President Jokowi appreciates increased activity at Kertajati International Airport
- Google loses prominent director to lead augmented reality effort
- Solomon Islands signs Chinese police deal to improve relations
- Myanmar activists urge Macron to discuss India’s arms sale to junta with Modi
- Boris’ allies defend their attacks on the Privileges Committee
- University of Minnesota Athletics
- Site Reliability Engineer (f/m/x) OMS and Google Cloud