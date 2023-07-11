Turkey agrees to advance Sweden’s NATO bid

VILNIUS, Lithuania — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to send Sweden’s NATO membership protocol to the Turkish parliament “as soon as possible”.

Stoltenberg made the announcement after talks with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a NATO summit in Lithuania.

Sweden’s NATO membership has been blocked by Turkish objections since last year.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 10, 2023. TUR Presidency Photo/Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Image

Earlier, President Erdogan on Monday introduced a new condition for approving Sweden’s NATO membership, calling on European countries to “pave the way” for Turkey’s membership of the European Union.

Erdogan’s surprise announcement ahead of his departure for a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital added further uncertainty to Sweden’s bid to become the alliance’s 32nd member, which Turkey initially blocked, saying that Sweden was too soft on Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara sees as security threats.

It was the first time that Erdogan linked his country’s ambition to join the EU with Sweden’s efforts to become a NATO member.

“Turkey has been waiting at the door of the European Union for more than 50 years now, and almost all NATO member countries are now members of the European Union,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul. “I make this appeal to those countries that have kept Turkey waiting at the gates of the European Union for more than 50 years.”

“Come pave the way for Turkey to join the European Union. When you pave the way for Turkey, we will pave the way for Sweden as we did for Finland,” he said. added.

Earlier, Erdogan’s office said he told US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Sunday that Turkey wanted a “clear and strong” message of support for Turkey’s European ambitions from the leaders of the country. NATO. The reading of the Biden-Erdogan appeal to the White House did not mention the issue of Turkey’s EU membership.

Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson met on Monday after arriving in Vilnius, where NATO leaders will meet over the next two days to discuss a host of issues, including NATO’s future relationship with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky will join them in person on Wednesday.

Erdogan was also due to meet EU Council President Charles Michel on Monday evening.

European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said “you can’t link the two processes when it comes to Turkey.”

Turkey is a candidate for EU membership, but democratic backsliding under Erdogan’s presidency, disputes with EU member Cyprus and other issues have hampered the country’s progress towards admission to the EU. the bloc of 27 nations.

However, as a member of NATO, Erdogan’s government has postponed ratifying Sweden’s membership in the alliance, saying the administration in Stockholm must do more to crack down on Kurdish militants and other groups. A series of anti-Turkish and anti-Islam protests in the Swedish capital have raised doubts that a deal to meet Turkey’s demands can be reached before the NATO summit.

Turkey’s delays in joining Sweden have angered other NATO allies, including the United States. Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, confirmed on Sunday that Biden and Erdogan discussed Sweden’s NATO membership, among other issues, and agreed to meet in Vilnius for further discussions.

Sullivan said the White House was confident Sweden would join the alliance.

“If it happens after Vilnius, we are confident it will happen,” he said. “We don’t see this as something that is fundamentally in doubt. It’s a matter of timing. The sooner the better.”

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. AP White House reporter Chris Megerian in London contributed to this report.