Message from the President of DPD RI to President Joko Widodo – Pena Shop

KedaiPena.com – DPD RI Chairman, AA LaNyalla Mahmud Mattalitti conveyed to President Joko Widodo the importance of returning this nation to the state system formulated by the nation’s founders as enshrined in the 1945 Constitution, August 18, 1945 Where this system had never been properly applied, both in the Old and New Order of the Age of Order.

I conveyed directly to the President, to strengthen Indonesia’s position in the face of the global situation, as well as to ensure that the sovereignty of the people is fully channeled, we must build collective awareness, with the noble intention to revert to the original system formulated by the founding nation, of course reinforcing the original Constitution with the Addendum technique, LaNyalla said, through a written statement, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

He said that one of the strengthening efforts to ensure the measurable sovereignty of the people is to restore the MPR as the supreme institution for the embodiment of all elements of the people, composed of members of the DPR, regional representatives and group representatives. Draft the State Directive and elect the mandate of the MPR. Coupled with an addendum, the members of the DPR as legislators, are inhabited by electoral candidates drawn from elements of political parties and individual elements, or from non-partisan elements. As the trend is happening in several countries of the world today.

By returning to the original system, the Indonesian economy must also return to the spirit of achieving prosperity, as the state will return to sovereignty over the land and water and the wealth therein, and d Important branches of production will be controlled by the state. This is consistent with the original text of Section 33 of the 1945 Constitution and its explanation, LaNyalla added.

LaNyalla said the membership of the regional representatives of the MPR was filled with kings and sultans as well as representatives of indigenous peoples, as part of the territorial history and population of the archipelago which was a key factor in the birth of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI). Meanwhile, the envoys of the group are filled with elements of social and professional organizations, measured by concrete and historical contributions to strengthening the social and economic resilience of the Indonesian nation.

“To further strengthen the sovereignty of the people in determining policy, we must give the right to regional envoys and group envoys to give opinions on draft laws formed by the DPR as a form of comprehensive public involvement” , LaNyalla said, adding the essence of democracy. , where the people can participate in determining the direction of the nation’s journey in a clear and measurable way.

Surat Ijo and Bali Airport

On this occasion, LaNyalla also told the President about the issues with Surat Ijo in the city of Surabaya which have not been resolved. It brought together relevant stakeholders.

But apparently that requires direction from the president. Because of this, I immediately indicated that Pak Jokowi pays special attention to this issue, he said.

Likewise with the North Bali International Airport construction project at Buleleng Regency which has been hampered to date. Even though the people there really hope, as a solution, to overcome the economic inequality between South Bali and North Bali. Moreover, the location of the airport is above the sea on the coast. So that there is no conversion of agricultural land and forestry functions, as discussed in West Bali.

Moreover, the costs come solely from the private sector, without the state budget, he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the discussion of changes to the Village Law, the Chairman of DPD RI directly conveyed the views and considerations of DPD RI Committee I which had been submitted to DPR RI. Where there are 7 points which basically accelerate the village to become a fundamental economic power.

To the president, LaNyalla also conveyed the greetings of the kings and sultans of the archipelago, who last June 23 held a rally with the DPD RI in Jakarta, where one of the agreed results was to ask the MPR to become the highest institution of incarnation. of the people, with a Regional Envoy composed of the King and the Sultan of the Archipelago as well as representatives of the Indigenous Peoples.

