Politics
More than 2 dozen Rafales for navy, submarines and aircraft engines top PM Modi's list for France tour
New Delhi: India and France are set to sign key agreements that would pave the way for new fighters and submarines for the Indian Navy during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the country for the July 14 parade. this week, ThePrint learned.
On the agenda, an agreement for the acquisition of 26 naval versions of Rafale combat aircraft, three additional Scorpene submarines and a possible partnership for 100% technology transfer for jet engine technology.
Defense and security establishment sources have said that if all goes well, New Delhi may announce its intention to purchase the Rafale Marine, also known as the Rafale-M for the Indian Navy.
However, no contract will be signed as the deal will then go through a round of cost negotiations, similar to the purchase of Rafale, and a final deal will only be signed after the next general elections scheduled for the start of next year.
As first reported by ThePrint last December, the Indian Navy pre-selected the Rafale M for its aircraft carrier operations against the American F/A 18 Super Hornets.
The naval staff then sent a report to the Ministry of Defense mentioning only the “positive points”, and that the Rafale-M met all the criteria. Sources said at the time that there was no mention of the Boeing aircraft.
Another important key project is Project 75 under which six Scorpene class submarines have been built in India in partnership with the UN State Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL).
The Indian Navy is continuing Project 75 India, under which new submarine ships are to be made with different technology.
The French are out of the race for the new project as they do not meet the main requirements of the Indian Navy tender.
Sources said the French, through their Indian partner MDL, have offered the government to build three more Scorpene submarines, with the Indian shipyard promoting the expertise gained while ensuring that the vessels do not are not wasted.
It is understood that the Indian Navy believes three more Scorpene-class submarines can be built as the P75I program is delayed and could take time to see the light of day.
The Indian Navy is facing a submarine crisis and has retreated to its 30-year plan which ends in 2030.
Under the ambitious 30-year plan that ends in 2030, India was to build 24 submarines – 18 conventional submarines and six nuclear-powered submarines (SSN) – as an effective deterrent against China and Pakistan.
Out of the 18 conventional submarines, the Indian Navy has managed only 6 so far.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will chair a crucial meeting of the Defense Acquisition Board this week upon his return from Malaysia where he is currently visiting.
Another deal India is considering is the Aircraft Engine Pact which will involve the release of a powerful new engine to power India’s futuristic Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) fighter jet.
The AMCA will be the cornerstone of the Indian Air Force’s manned tactical fleet over the next decade. Negotiations between the two parties are underway to some time without any breakthrough occurring on the sharing of work and the costs involved.
The Indian public company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the French company Safran Helicopter Engines have already joined forces for the joint development of the engine intended for the future IMRH (Indian Multi-Role Helicopter) of 13 tons and its naval version DBMRH (Deck Based Multi -Helicopter Role).
The French company is also providing seven essential forging and casting raw parts, for further enhancement of Shakti engine indigenous content of the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (LAH) and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) programs.
Besides this critical defense deal, another project that will be discussed is the Jaitapur nuclear power plant, they said.
India and France are considering accelerating the delayed project to install nuclear reactors in Jaitapur, Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra. This is the largest French civil nuclear project abroad, under discussion for more than 14 years.
