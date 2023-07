Lee Bee Wah defends Shanmugam’s S$100m sacrifice; a contrast to Xi Jinping’s warning to officials seeking money.”

Ongoing public discussions and debates continue outside Parliament despite the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and Chief Minister Teo Chee Hean exonerating the two People’s Action Party (PAP) ministers, Mr. K Shanmugam and Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, of wrongdoing regarding the recent Ridout bungalow rental saga. Er Dr Lee Bee Wah, who was working closely with Nee Soon GRC, led by Minister Shanmugam, came to the public defense of the two ministers. She served as Nee Soon GRC MP from 2011 to 2020. She retired from politics in 2020. In a video on Facebook, she expressed her sympathy for Mr Shanmugam being investigated over the rental of the black and white bungalows in Ridout Road. I saw Minister Shanmugam being unfairly criticized and investigated on the rental house issue, and it really saddened me, she said in a recorded video released last Monday. Speaking in Mandarin, Ms Lee expressed her displeasure with opposition parties as well as Singaporeans who spoke ill of the minister. Recalling her experience as a former colleague, Ms. Lee said that Mr. Shanmugam is a good person who is always ready to help and he never turned her down whenever she asked for his help while meeting. difficulties in helping residents. In particular, Mrs. Lee pointed out that he was a successful lawyer who earned a substantial income before he became a minister, but to serve the people, since entering politics, he has earned at least S$100 million less and he made no complaints. To help Singaporeans, he was an MP for 35 years and a minister for 15, earning less for at least S$100 million. May I ask: how many people can do this? Ms Lee even expressed that the saga was not worth the time of national leaders to discuss it in Parliament, I think there was no need for an investigation, let alone bring it to Parliament. Why waste national resources? Why waste the time of our national leaders? Simply because members of opposition parties make baseless accusations? In conclusion, Ms. Lee urged Singaporeans to cherish our good minister and cherish our nation’s peace and prosperity in her video. President Xi: Don’t be a civil servant if you want to get rich In any case, political leaders are not supposed to enrich themselves by exercising their functions of governing their country. In 2015, during a discussion with students attending the CCP’s central party training school, President Xi advised everyone: “If you want to be a civil servant, don’t think about getting rich, and if you (want) to get rich, don’t. not be a civil servant. “Be an official with a clear, carefree mind. Don’t view being an official as a means to satisfy greed or a shortcut to unlimited personal benefits. You will be finished sooner or later.

