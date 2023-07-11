Turkish President Erdogan gives green light to Swedish NATO bid, says Stoltenberg





The NATO Secretary General said the Turkish President and Swedish Prime Minister have agreed on terms to advance Stockholm’s bid to join the military alliance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has set aside his veto against Sweden’s NATO bid. After months of delays and difficult talks, he said he would recommend to his parliament that Stockholm’s bid to join the military alliance go ahead. Speaking ahead of the NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Erdogan had agreed to work closely with the Grand National Assembly (Turkish parliament) to ensure the ratification. Describing the move as a “historic step”, Stoltenberg said the move will make NATO allies stronger and more secure. “It’s good for Sweden, Sweden will become a full member of the alliance. It’s good for Turkey because Turkey is a NATO ally who will benefit from a stronger NATO. And then , of course, it’s good for the whole alliance.” Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year, abandoning their decades-long policies of military non-alignment, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Erdogan had blocked Sweden’s NATO membership, saying Stockholm was failing to crack down on Kurdish militants, whom Ankara considers “terrorists” and a threat to its national security. Prior to the NATO summit, the Turkish president said his country would support Sweden’s bid for NATO membership if the European Union opened accession talks for Turkey. Brussels was quick to point out that joining NATO and joining the EU are two very different procedures. But EU Council President Charles Michel later tweeted that the Union’s relations with Turkey had been reinvigorated.” Turkey’s bid for EU membership has been suspended due to what Brussels sees as Ankara’s democratic backsliding on judicial reforms. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday that Budapest would no longer block Sweden’s ratification of NATO membership. Since applications for NATO membership must be approved by all members, Turkey’s approval would remove the last obstacle to Sweden joining the military alliance.

