Chaotic rain: Prime Minister Modi pledges ‘unwavering support’ to Himachal, Uttarakhand as downpours continue to batter





Image source: PTI PM Modi talks to CMs of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand The chaos of the rain: Torrential rains in several parts of India have caused destruction leading to disruption in normal life. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is one of the states worst hit by incessant rains leading to landslides, rock blasting and flooding. Aware of the tense situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the CMs of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and assured them of “unwavering support” as heavy rains caused extensive damage in the states. PM Modi inquired about extent of damage to life and property During a meeting with the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Prime Minister Modi inquired about the extent of damage to life and property due to heavy rains and floods. According to an official statement, CM Sukhu informed Modi that the state has been badly affected by floods and landslides. CM Sukhua asked PM to declare the situation a national calamity According to the statement, he also said roads were damaged while water and electricity supplies were cut off. Moreover, he asked the Prime Minister to declare the situation a national calamity. The PM has ensured substantial assistance Prime Minister Modi assured substantial central government assistance to the states to recover from the heavy losses caused by the calamity. Following excessive rainfall, the Prime Minister also held talks with senior ministers and officials. In a tweet in Hindi, Dhami said Prime Minister Modi spoke to him on the phone following heavy rains in Uttarakhand and inquired about the situation in the state. “Provided detailed information to the Prime Minister on loss of life, property and crops, road conditions, operation of Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra in the state,” Dhami said. CM Dhami on PM Modi’s assurance Dhami briefed Prime Minister Modi on the rescue operations carried out by the SDRF, the police and the administration on full alert mode. “Sincere gratitude on behalf of all the people of the state for the Prime Minister’s assurance of all possible assistance from the central government,” the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand said. latest news from india

