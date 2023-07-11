China as mediator in Israel-Palestine – Middle East Monitor

China’s rise in the 20th century and advancement in the 21st creates what is called a realistic security dilemma and power struggle in international relations, especially with the holder of superpower status, the United States. China’s steady growth as an economic powerhouse and its quest for leadership in science and technology pose a serious threat to the future of the United States as the world’s sole superpower. . As China presents ever greater challenges to the United States, it pushes it to become a “tense hyperpower.”

The United States has enjoyed superpower status since its late intervention in World War I. His prominence in world affairs increased during World War II, particularly due to his acquisition of nuclear bombs, two of which were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end the war in the Pacific. World power status shifted from Britain to the United States, and the world saw the beginning of “Pax Americana”.

With this came great responsibility in international affairs, especially in the Middle East. Cold War politics drew Washington’s attention to affairs in the region, particularly after 1948 and the establishment of the State of Israel in Palestine. The ensuing conflict was used by the United States and the Soviet Union to wage proxy wars. Moscow supported Arab forces against Israel, with Egypt and Syria receiving generous arms supplies from the Soviet Union. The United States was reluctant to take part in the conflict, given the intensity of the Cold War. Moreover, he was not ready to jeopardize his good relations with Arab nations, especially Saudi Arabia.

Nevertheless, he was drawn into the conflict to support a nominally “democratic” Israel against Palestinians and Arab nations, particularly during the June 1967 war and increasingly during and after the Yom Kippur War in 1973, when Israel nearly lost to its opponents, who were Soviet proxies. The famous airlift of weapons secured Israel in the larger context of the Cold War. Defeating Arab forces was never the goal of the United States, but defeating Soviet influence was; winning for democracy was what mattered most.

The United States has become the “honest broker” mediating in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to ensure regional peace and order. Under Henry Kissinger and his successors as US Secretary of State, the United States apparently played an important role in finding a workable solution. US presidents have also played a leading role in so-called “presidential diplomacy”. The presidential retreat at Camp David has hosted a number of “peace process” negotiations with varying degrees of success, which are usually measured by how convenient they are for Israel. Trump’s troubled diplomacy has further alienated the United States from Palestine, as Palestinians have lost faith in American mediation with the seriously flawed “Deal of the Century.”

Israel justifies its abuses and crimes against Palestinians in the Occupied Territories on the basis of “self-defense” and “security”. The United States lost what little control it had over the occupation state. Massive amounts of US financial, political and military aid and goodwill for Israel have not persuaded the Tel Aviv hawks to abandon their expansionist policy. The rise of Hamas and other resistance groups has complicated America’s task in the peace process. Washington seems to have lost its sense of its Middle East policy when it comes to Israel and Palestine.

The conflict is characterized by an overlap of history, cultures and religions, which provides a complicated diplomatic baggage. by Samuel Huntington Clash of civilizations is a valid argument in this case. It is no strategic surprise that American diplomats have failed to resolve the issue, even when we ignore the debate over sincerity and national interests. If relatively liberal America has failed to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, can China do better?

I’m skeptical. The visit of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to Beijing last month and the promise made by Chinese President Xi Jin Peng raise questions. Xi’s strong words of support for the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and establish an independent Palestinian state based on the nominal 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital, align well with Palestinian aspirations. Palestinian leaders are now looking to China with hopes of succeeding where decades of dependence on US administrations have failed.

China surprised the world earlier this year when it announced it had brokered a rapprochement between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia. Beijing’s success in ending hostility between Tehran and Riyadh was a diplomatic step that boosted China’s global image. Clearly, China is playing a bigger role for itself in the Middle East, a sure sign of an emerging global superpower.

Can China resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Given the obvious “clash of civilizations”, he should not overestimate his ability to broker a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine. At the same time, Beijing should not underestimate the power of history behind the conflict.

China’s national character is an obstacle to its role as mediator. It has given less importance to its own historical culture in national life since Mao’s Cultural Revolution in the 1960s. Parts of China’s history have been erased in the new China. Communism is the essence of Chinese national culture in which pre-communist culture and religion are not significant national assets. The reality is very different in Israel and Palestine.

How will China deal with the roots of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Beijing diplomats must have a deeper understanding of history, culture and religion if they are to be serious mediators; a special diplomatic team probably needs to be prepared for this role, with targeted training to understand Israel and Palestine in depth. The wounds of conflict require radical treatment, not cosmetic band-aids. If China manages to overcome this obstacle, it can overtake the United States and its influence in the Middle East and establish a new order in the region.

