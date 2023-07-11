Jokowi has no problem with his billboard with Prabowo





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also reacted to the presence of individuals who put up billboards with pictures of Prabowo Subianto and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia in various cities. He admitted that he had no problem with this, as many other political parties (political parties) had done the same by putting a picture of his face on billboards. “Yes how are you? My photo was not installed by Pak Prabowo only, by Gerindra only. However, there was also PDIP, there was also PSI, I saw Pak Victor Laiskodat (NTT Governor) set up NasDem in NTT. [baliho] with me too,” he said, quoted via Youtube from the Presidential Secretariat, Tuesday (11/7/2023). Also, when asked if the number one person in Indonesia is concerned about this. Jokowi spoke sparingly and joked more with reporters. “Yes how are you? He…he…he…” Jokowi concluded with a chuckle. Previously, the Gerindra party denied placing billboards with pictures of Prabowo Subianto and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in various towns. The chairman of the Gerindra party daily DPP, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, confirmed that his party had not installed the billboards. “We also don’t know who installed who, and it’s also easy to check later because billboards are paid, you just have to actually check if you want to know, who installed it. installed, right? It’s up to the owner of the billboard to decide the location,” Dasco said at the Senayan Parliament Complex in central Jakarta on Monday (3/7/2023). Previously, the issue of Jokowi endorsing Prabowo surfaced after Jokowi and Prabowo got to know each other during several out-of-town activities. This suggests that the Head of State deliberately made the Minister of Defense appear in public. Then, recently, billboards appeared that confirmed this assumption. However, Gerindra denied this. “Then there are the photos, it’s not a policy of the DPP [Partai Gerindra] officially to install the billboards,” the DPR Vice President said. Moreover, Dasco admitted that Prabowo often meets Jokowi. Even so, he continued, it was natural for Prabowo, who was defense minister, to form a partition with President Jokowi. He did not want to answer whether Jokowi really supports Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election. However, according to him, every citizen has the right to support anyone in the election. “Everyone has the right to support, so whoever supports Pak Prabowo, of course, we are grateful and grateful,” Dasco said.

