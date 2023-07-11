Turkey agrees to support Sweden’s NATO bid, says alliance secretary general – NBC Bay Area

Sweden’s NATO membership took a big step forward on Monday after Turkey agreed to remove one of the last major roadblocks in exchange for help to revive Turkey’s chances of joining to the European Union.

During talks in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, where US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are meeting for a two-day summit from Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to submit the memorandum of accession of the Nordic countries to the Parliament as soon as possible,” said the NATO chief.

It is a historic day because Turkey has made a clear commitment to submit the ratification documents to the Grand National Assembly and also to work with the assembly to ensure ratification, NATO Secretary General Jens said. Stoltenberg, to reporters after a series of high stakes. meetings.

Swedish membership in NATO was delayed by Turkey’s objections since last year. The ratification by the Turkish parliament of the accession protocol is one of the last stages of the process.

Stoltenberg made the announcement after talks with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a NATO summit in Lithuania.

Today we took a very big step on the road to full ratification, Kristersson said.

There were no comments from Erdogan.

It’s unclear when Nordic membership might be approved, but the deal appears to have removed the issue from the agenda of the summit, which was to focus solely on the war in Ukraine and Ukraine’s membership aspirations. Kiev.

In a statement, Biden praised the deal and said he would work with Turkey to strengthen defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area. I am delighted to welcome Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as NATO’s 32nd ally.

In return for Turkey’s aid to NATO, Sweden agreed to help unlock Turkey’s progress towards European Union membership, which has been pending since 2018.

Stoltenberg said Turkey’s relations with the EU were not a problem for NATO, it was a problem for the European Union. But he told reporters that what Sweden agreed today as an EU member was to actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkey’s EU accession process.

Earlier on Monday, Erdogan warned that he would block Sweden’s bid to become NATO’s 32nd ally unless the military organization’s European members pave the way for Turkey’s membership at the latest. largest trading bloc in the world.

It was the first time that he had linked the aspirations of the two countries in this way.

Turkey has been waiting at the door of the European Union for more than 50 years now, and almost all NATO member countries are now members of the European Union, Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, before flying away for Vilnius.

Come and pave the way for Turkey’s accession to the European Union. When you pave the way for Turkey, well, pave the way for Sweden, like we did for Finland.

Turkey was blocking Sweden’s membership because Erdogan believes Sweden has been too soft on Kurdish militants and other groups he sees as security threats.

Upon his arrival in Vilnius, Erdogan first met with Kristersson, before breaking off for separate talks with European Council President Charles Michel.

Michel tweeted that he and Erdogan explored upcoming opportunities to bring cooperation back to the fore and reinvigorate our relationship. Michel said he had instructed the European Commission to draw up a report with a view to proceeding in a strategic and forward-looking way.

Turkey first applied to join what is now the EU in 1987, but its membership talks have stalled since 2018 due to democratic backsliding under Erdogan’s presidency, concerns over the rule of law and rights violations, as well as disputes with the EU. Cyprus.

Of the 31 member countries of NATO, 22 are also members of the EU, such as Sweden.

Stoltenberg and Kristersson said Sweden would also help Turkey improve its customs arrangements with the EU and try to secure visa-free travel to Europe for its citizens. Turkey has attempted to achieve these goals in recent years, but has failed to meet the standards of the trading bloc.

Earlier, Erdogan’s office said he told US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Sunday that Turkey wanted a clear and strong message of support for Turkey’s European ambitions from NATO leaders. . The reading of the Biden-Erdogan appeal to the White House did not mention the issue of Turkey’s EU membership.

Turkey’s stalling tactics have angered other NATO allies, including the United States. Bidens national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed on Sunday that Biden and Erdogan discussed Sweden’s NATO membership, among other issues, and agreed to meet in Vilnius for further discussions.

Sullivan said the White House was confident Sweden would join the alliance.

We don’t see this as something that is fundamentally questioned. It’s a question of time. The sooner the better, he says.

Sweden and Finland, previously non-aligned, applied for NATO membership last year after Russian invasion of Ukraine. Finland joined in April after Turkish ratification.

Another key issue at the Vilnius summit will be how to bring Ukraine closer to NATO without really adhering, and security guarantees that Kyiv might need to ensure that Russia does not invade again after the end of the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky will join the summit in person on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg said the most important thing was to continue supporting Ukraine’s efforts to resist the Russian invasion.

Unless Ukraine wins, there are no membership issues to discuss, he said.

–