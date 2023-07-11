Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Observation of the West Java International Airport (BIJB) Kertajati, in the city of Majalengka, West Java province, July 12, 2023





Press statement by President Jokowi after the sighting of West Java International Airport (BIJB) Kertajati, July 12, 2023 President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

This morning I returned to Kertajati airport in West Java province. I am happy because the activities at Kertajati airport have been very good, now it has been used for Hajj boarding, the Hajj boarding airport for about 8,000 pilgrims from seven urban districts of the province of West Java. And secondly, I am also happy because Kertajati airport also served Umrah flights up to four times a week. more also serves international flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kertajati twice a week. And, later, from October, it will be fully operational, which means that from Husein Kertanegara airport, it will be transferred to Kertajati, especially for jet aircraft. Thirdly, I am happy because of the interest of investors to participate in the investment in Kertajati airport, the interest is very great from several countries. And, we will decide that later in October, so we hope that those who operate and participate in the ownership of Kertajati airport as well traffic-nya/traffic is congested when outside investors reach Kertajati airport. We hope that through our efforts, more with the completion of Cisumdawu toll road inauguration, so that the distance between Kertajati airport and Bandung is only about one hour, it will also accelerate the development of Kertajati airport . I must say that in the initial planning, Kertajati Airport and Cisumdawu Toll Road were completed at the same time, but because the land acquisition process for Cisumdawu Toll Road was full of problems, the back toll road could not support Kertajati airport operations. After that, I believe this airport will be the airport of the future with traffic which is very dense. I think that’s what I want to convey this morning. THANKS. Journalist

Sir, specifically, where are the interested investors and from which countries, and what is the value of the investment, and what is the readiness of the airport, sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

I can’t say from which country and who the investors are because it’s still ongoing, but from several countries, not just one country. And, we hope it will be before October, we hope it will be over, everything is still in progress. When it’s over, we’ll open it, they’ll come in equity what percentage do we expect, the last hope is trafficit becomes denser. We hope that investor interest will increase traffic at Kertajati airport. Journalist

When is the goal to move all regular roads, sir? When is the goal to move all regular roads from Husein to here, sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

For the jet, October. For those who have propellers, one year maximum. Journalist

What sectors are investors interested in? In which sectors are investors interested in BIBJ? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

He wants to enter equity-at the airport, at airport-her. Yes thanks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/peninjauan-bandara-internasional-jawa-barat-bijb-kertajati-di-kota-majalengka-provinsi-jawa-barat-12-juli-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos