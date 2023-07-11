Erdogan drops opposition to Sweden’s NATO bid: Stoltenberg DW 10/7/2023





NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Monday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to forward Sweden’s candidacy to join the military alliance to the Turkish parliament. Stoltenberg made the announcement after talks with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a NATO summit in Lithuania. “It’s a historic day,” Stoltenberg said. A joint statement issued by the three leaders does not specify a timetable for the Turkish parliament to approve Sweden’s candidacy. “We are taking a very big step towards formal ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership. It was a good day for Sweden,” Kristersson said. surprise announcement Sweden, along with neighboring Finland, abandoned their long-standing military neutrality and applied for NATO membership after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. But Stockholm’s entry into the military alliance had been blocked by two members, Turkey and Hungary. Earlier on Monday, Erdogan added to the list of demands he wanted to meet in exchange for definitive support for Sweden’s NATO membership. Speaking just hours before meeting Kristersson, Erdogan suggested that if the European Union wanted Sweden to join NATO, it should let Turkey into the EU. How prepared is NATO in Europe for a Russian threat? To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Membership talks between the bloc and Ankara began in 2005 but were suspended indefinitely in 2016 after years of democratic backsliding, human rights abuses and provocations under Erdogan. Later, Erdogan held a separate meeting with European Council President Charles Michel. Michel wrote on Twitter that he and Erdogan had “explored upcoming opportunities to bring cooperation back to the fore and re-energize our relationship.” “On the Swedish side, we continue to advocate closer cooperation between the Union and Turkey,” Kristersson said. Hungary has made it clear that it will follow Erdogan’s example and approve Sweden’s membership if Turkey gives the green light. Biden hails Erdogan’s green light for Sweden US President Joe Biden hailed Turkish leaders’ agreement to support Sweden’s candidacy. “I stand ready to work with President Erdogan and Turkey to strengthen defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House. “I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as NATO’s 32nd ally.” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed the news written on Twitter, “The way is finally clear for Turkey’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership.” “Our joint efforts have paid off,” she wrote, adding that with Sweden in NATO, “we are all safer together.” It was a sentiment shared by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who hailed it as “good news for the Swedish people and for our common security and defense policy”. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Sweden’s NATO membership “would make us all safer”, and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said she hoped ratification by Turkey of Sweden’s accession protocol “would be quick”. lo/msh (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

