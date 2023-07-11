Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie gives birth to baby boy named Frank as couple celebrate third child

BORIS Johnson and his wife Carrie today welcomed their third child after giving birth to a baby boy.

The couple announced the 33-year-old was pregnant again in May with an adorable Instagram snap of Carrie with their two other children.

7 Carrie gave birth to a baby boy Credit: Instagram

7 The couple named their third child Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson Credit: Unknown, clear with photo office

7 Boris and Carrie Johnson announced their pregnancy with this snap in May

7 The couple, who married in 2021, now have three children

Carrie told how their baby was due “in a matter of weeks”, adding that she had had “a grueling eight months”.

And today it was revealed that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

On Instagram, Carrie wrote, “Welcome to the world of Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born July 5th at 9:15am. (Can you guess what name my husband chose?!)

“I love every minute of the sleeping baby bubble. Watching my two eldest sons embrace their new sibling with such joy and excitement was the most wonderful thing to see. We are all so smitten.

“Thank you so much to the amazing NHS Maternity team at UCLH. They are truly the most amazing and caring people. I feel immense gratitude.

“Now, can anyone recommend any good sets/boxes to consume while breastfeeding?

“It’s time for a drink.”

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2021, already share son Wilfred, three, and daughter Romy, one.

Rosemary Iris Charlotte – who goes by the name Romy – was born on December 9, 2021 and is named after Carrie Rosemary’s aunt and Boris’ late mother.

Their son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, was born in April 2020, just weeks after the then Prime Minister spent time in intensive care with Covid-19.

Boris already has several children from different women.

The birth of her third child with Carrie will bring the total to eight and there is a 27-year age gap between her eldest Lara and Romy.

Boris stepped down as Prime Minister in July 2022, when he resigned from what he called “the best job in the world”.

In an address outside No 10, the defeated PM said he was so ‘sad’ to be forced out of the job he loves, but conceded: ‘It’s the breaks.’

On a packed Downing Street packed with supporters including Carrie and baby Romy, he thanked the millions who voted for him in a historic landslide.

It is currently unclear whether Boris will take paternity leave as an MP to spend time with his family.

Before Wilfred was born, Mr Johnson said he wanted to take a fortnight off as his baby was due in June.

But Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas was born on April 29, 2020, just 16 days after Boris fought for his life in intensive care with coronavirus – and after Carrie’s own battle with the deadly virus.

The Prime Minister had to delay his leave to lead the country in the fight against the coronavirus.

Under government rules, Mr Johnson must take his two-week paternity leave within 56 days of the child’s birth.

7 Carrie Johnson carrying her baby girl, Romy

7 The family pictured as Boris resigns as Prime Minister