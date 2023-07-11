Politics
Jokowi’s hope that the health bill will pass the DPR DW 11.07.2023
The DPR RI will pass the Health Bill at a plenary meeting today. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) welcomed the ratification.
“Yeah good,” Jokowi said at Cisumdawu Toll Road, Sumedang, West Java on Tuesday (7/11).
Jokowi hopes the health law will improve health service information in Indonesia. Moreover, he hopes that with this law, Indonesia will no longer lack doctors.
“We hope that after being evaluated and corrected in the DPR, I believe that it will improve the information in the field of our health services and we hope that the shortage of doctors can be accelerated, the shortage of specialists can be accelerated I think the direction is in that direction,” he said.
Jokowi also spoke about the village bill which will be passed at the initiative of the DPR. Jokowi was reluctant to respond further to the bill as it was still under discussion at the DPR.
“Then for the village, it’s considered because it’s still under discussion in the DPR for the village law. So the government’s considerations and views will come later. There will come a time when we give,” concluded Jokowi.
The DPR passed the Health Bill today
The DPR RI has today scheduled a plenary session (rapur) of trial period V for the 2022-2023 session. It is expected that there will be a Level II discussion or decision making on the Health Bill (RUU).
Based on the agenda seen by detik.com, the plenary meeting will be held today, Tuesday (11/07), at 12:30 WIB. The discussion will take place in the Plenary Meeting Room, Nusantara II DPR RI Building.
“Event, (1) Level II Discussion/Decision Making on Health Bill,” reads the invitation letter received.
In addition to deciding on the Health Bill, government information will be provided on the State Budget Execution Accountability Bill for the fiscal year 2022. The plenary session will also discuss the village bill which was completed by Baleg to become the bill proposed by the DPR RI.
“(3) Faction views on the DPR RI Legislative Branch Initiative Bill for the Second Amendment to Village Act Number 6 of 2014, followed by the decision to become the Bill proposal of the DPR RI”, he continued.
Asked for confirmation, Irma Chaniago, member of Commission IX of the DPR RI, confirmed that there was a plenary meeting today. One of the agendas is decision-making level II of the health bill.
“It’s true (the health bill), God willing, it will be finalized tomorrow,” Irma said on Tuesday (07/11).
Meanwhile, Melkiades Laka Lena, chairman of the working committee on the health bill, said the letter of invitation to the plenary had been received by his party. The DPR leadership executed the Bamus last week.
“An invitation letter to the plenary with several agendas including the health bill was submitted by the secretary general of the RPD RI,” Melki said.
“The plenary decision on the leadership of the RPD RI, the faction leaders and the heads of the council arrangements which was decided in the Deliberation Body last week for the plenary tomorrow,” he continued.
Seven DPR factions approve health bill
As is known, seven factions of Committee IX of the House of Representatives approved the bill on health to be raised to level II. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party and the PKS refused to submit the bill to the plenary session.
The previous meeting was held in DPR Commission Room IX, Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta. The meeting was chaired by Commission IX Deputy Chairman Nihayatul Wafiroh and directly attended by Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights Edward Omar Sharief Hiariej or Eddy Hiariej , Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform Abdullah Azwar Anas, Deputy Minister of Finance Suahasil Nazara, to the Acting Director General of the Ministry of Higher Education, Education and Culture, Research and Nizam Technology.
Each faction presented their views on the health care bill. The Democrats and the PKS expressed their refusal. (Ha)
