Turkish president agrees to admit Sweden into NATO : NPR

NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Asli Aydintasbas of the Brookings Institution. Sweden’s admission to NATO could depend on Turkey’s admission to the EU, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Today in a major development just a day before tomorrow’s NATO summit – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to move forward with Sweden’s appointment to the military alliance. He was the recalcitrant vote. This ends months of speculation over what Erdogan would do given his long list of demands to move forward with Sweden’s nomination. To learn more about this dynamic at play, we called on Asli Aydintasbas of the Brookings Institution. To welcome.

ASLI AYDINTASBAS: Hi – glad to be here.

KELLY: Nice to have you with us. President Erdogan had been insisting on this for months. So what’s your reaction? What do you think happened?

AYDINTASBAS: Erdogan had been dragging his feet for almost a year, accusing Sweden of supporting terrorism – of course his definition of terrorism and what a terrorist is tends to be very broad – and accusing Sweden, you know , to harbor people he considers to be terrorists . But also, problems like the Koran fires that took place in Sweden this summer did not help matters. But behind the scenes, we had the Biden administration very involved in the process. There were two tracks, one public between Turkey and Sweden, but the real negotiations were between Ankara and Washington.

KELLY: And, again, these negotiations had been going on for months. Do you have an idea of ​​what could have changed to change things today?

AYDINTASBAS: I think that crystallized in the Turkish request for F-16s. Turkey wanted to buy F-16s from the United States

KELLY: F-16 fighter jets. Keep on going.

AYDINTASBAS: There was a congressional grip on this – quite an expensive item, like in 40 new jets and 80 – upgrading 80 of its existing ones. Of course, Turkey suffered US sanctions after buying Russian missile systems a few years ago. Congress and Congressional leaders therefore had reservations. And they were also – they were concerned about Erdogan’s national record, the democratic backsliding but also the regional policies, the assertive policies in the Aegean which seemed – which, of course, concerned the Greeks.

It looks like the administration has hatched a big mega-deal involving Greece – President Biden spoke to a Greek leader a few days ago – involving Greece, Ankara and Congress, the US Congress, and did in the wings. And until today’s announcement, which took place less than an hour ago, everyone thought that Erdogan would drag his foot and really wouldn’t let Sweden in.

KELLY: Indeed. I’ll just note that in terms of being overtaken by events, you published an op-ed in the Washington Post this afternoon titled “Negotiating with Erdogan over Sweden’s NATO membership will be difficult”. And here we are with the summit that’s not even officially underway, and we have this agreement in place. I want to ask a question on a line that may not have been overtaken by events. You note, and I quote, that “Erdogan has the power to wrest maximum concessions from the West”. What else does he want, overview?

AYDINTASBAS: So he held a press conference this morning which I watched online early here. And he mentioned the EU accession negotiations for Turkey, for Turkey’s entry into the EU. We want progress on that, he said. Lead the way. The EU should pave the way for Turkey, and so we can pave the way for Sweden to join NATO. Of course, leading the way is a very vague expression, but he is also trying to obtain certain concessions from the European Union. This happens, of course, with a gun pointed at NATO’s head. But on the other hand, it is a good signal that Turkey wants to pivot towards the West. If this is really the case, it could have all sorts of implications, both in terms of geopolitics and in some way driving a wedge between Erdogan and Putin.

KELLY: That’s right. So, in the few seconds we have left, tell me the one thing you would advise us to keep an eye out for when the NATO conference starts tomorrow.

AYDINTASBAS: I think Erdogan will be celebrated at the conference tomorrow. He timed it well. But we should be watching to see not tomorrow but the next few weeks and months – to see whether or not this might be an opening for Turkey to pivot to the West.

KELY: Alright. We’ll leave it at that for now, and we’ll observe. Asli Aydintasbas of the Brookings Institution. Thank you so much.

AYDINTASBAS: Thank you.

