Politics
Carrie Johnson has given birth to a third child with Boris Johnson
Carrie Johnson has given birth to third child with Boris: Ex-PM’s wife reveals she had second son named ‘Frank Arthur Odysseus’ (or Frankie for short) in adorable Instagram snap
Boris and Carrie Johnson have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson – or Frankie into his family.
Ms Johnson, 35, made the announcement on Instagram this afternoon, where she shared photos of the newborn, who is Mr Johnson’s eighth child and Carrie’s second son.
Writing alongside the photos, the former Prime Minister’s wife – who is already mum to Wilfred, three, and Romy, 18 months – revealed the newborn’s arrival and names with a series of photos adorable.
Carrie, wearing a white dress, is seen holding the baby and gazing at him adoringly. She also shared photos of Frankie being tucked in by her big brother Wilf and lying happily in a moses basket.
She wrote: ‘A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born July 5 at 9:15 a.m. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!)
Boris and Carrie Johnson have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Frank
Frankie is rimmed by his older brother Wilfred
Carrie shared the arrival of her third child on Instagram
Frankie was born on July 5 at 9:15 a.m.
The proud mother shared a handmade card for her second son
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrive at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6
‘I love every minute of the sleeping baby bubble. Seeing my two eldest children embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement was the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.
“Thank you so much to the amazing NHS Maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing and caring people. I feel immense gratitude.
How many children does Boris Johnson have?
The Prime Minister and Marina Wheeler, who separated in 2018, have four children together: Lara Lettice, 26, Milo Arthur, 24, Cassia Peaches, 22 and Theodore Apollo, 20.
He also has a fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, with art consultant Helen Macintyre.
The Court of Appeal ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know he fathered a daughter in an adulterous affair when he was Mayor of London in 2009 – but also raised the possibility of a second baby.
Lara attended Bedales School – which costs £33,000 a year – in Hampshire and went on to read Latin at the University of St Andrews.
Milo went to Westminster School 27,000 a year and can speak Arabic, Russian and French. Cassiawent to Highgate School – which costs £18,000 a year – and Theodore went to Cambridge University.
Boris’ son Wilf, born on April 29, 2020, is from his relationship with his wife Carrie. His second with Carrie, Romy, was born in December 2021. The third child was born on July 11, 2023. Mr Johnson’s eighth.
“Now can anyone recommend any good sets/box sets for gorging while breastfeeding?”
‘Time for a drink’.
The baby is the couple’s third together, but Daily Mail columnist Mr Johnson’s eighth. The former PM has four children from his marriage to lawyer Marina Wheeler. He also has a fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, with art consultant Helen Macintyre.
The Johnsons named Wilfred after Mr Johnson’s grandfather with one of his middle names Lawrie after his own grandfather and his other was Nicholas, after a doctor who treated the former MP while he was battling Covid at St Thomas’ Hospital in London.
Their daughter Romy was named after Mrs Johnson’s aunt Rosemary, her middle name Iris is Greek for rainbow and her third name Charlotte was a tribute to Mr Johnson’s late mother.
The baby is the couple’s third together, but Daily Mail columnist Mr Johnson’s eighth.
He has four children from his marriage to lawyer Marina Wheeler.
In May, Ms Johnson announced she was expecting her third child, adding that the arrival was just weeks ago.
Sharing her news on Instagram, she said she had been feeling “pretty exhausted” for eight months, adding: “We can’t wait to meet this little one” in a few weeks.
‘Wilf is thrilled to be a big brother again and has been chatting nonstop.
‘I don’t think Romy has any idea what’s coming. She will be soon.
The baby’s arrival comes just over three years after Ms Johnson gave birth to her first son Wilfred.
And in December 2021 they welcomed daughter Romy, who Ms Johnson described as their ‘rainbow baby’ after she miscarried a year prior.
Carrie is already mum to Wilfred, three, and Romy, 18 months
The couple moved to Oxfordshire earlier this year after Mr Johnson resigned as Prime Minister last September.
Mr Johnson’s children with Mrs Wheeler are all in their twenties – Lara Lettice is 20, Milo Arthur is 27,
Cassia Peaches, 25, and Théodore Apollon, 23.
He also has another daughter from a relationship with art consultant Helen McIntyre.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12286767/Carrie-Johnson-given-birth-child-Boris-Johnson.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed 10 times in prison
- Carrie Johnson has given birth to a third child with Boris Johnson
- Google Brings AI Healthcare to Med PaLM
- Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhary’s non-releaseable arrest warrants issued in contempt case
- Netherlands returns stolen items to Indonesia
- 43 Best Amazon Apparel Sellers During Prime Day 2023: It’s a Mouthful, We Know But They’re Worth It
- Capturing the immense potential of minute DNA for data storage
- Impact case study: Enhancing health system resilience during the crisis in Syria – Syrian Arab Republic
- How a Saudi duo made cricket class against all odds
- 2023 Prime Day Apple Watch Deals
- Landlord and letting agent owner fined thousands for license breach Southend-on-Sea City Council
- 27 best clothing deals: Amazon Prime Day 2023