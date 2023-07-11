Carrie Johnson has given birth to a third child with Boris Johnson

Boris and Carrie Johnson have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson – or Frankie into his family.

Ms Johnson, 35, made the announcement on Instagram this afternoon, where she shared photos of the newborn, who is Mr Johnson’s eighth child and Carrie’s second son.

Writing alongside the photos, the former Prime Minister’s wife – who is already mum to Wilfred, three, and Romy, 18 months – revealed the newborn’s arrival and names with a series of photos adorable.

Carrie, wearing a white dress, is seen holding the baby and gazing at him adoringly. She also shared photos of Frankie being tucked in by her big brother Wilf and lying happily in a moses basket.

She wrote: ‘A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born July 5 at 9:15 a.m. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!)

‘I love every minute of the sleeping baby bubble. Seeing my two eldest children embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement was the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

“Thank you so much to the amazing NHS Maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing and caring people. I feel immense gratitude.

How many children does Boris Johnson have? The Prime Minister and Marina Wheeler, who separated in 2018, have four children together: Lara Lettice, 26, Milo Arthur, 24, Cassia Peaches, 22 and Theodore Apollo, 20. He also has a fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, with art consultant Helen Macintyre. The Court of Appeal ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know he fathered a daughter in an adulterous affair when he was Mayor of London in 2009 – but also raised the possibility of a second baby. Lara attended Bedales School – which costs £33,000 a year – in Hampshire and went on to read Latin at the University of St Andrews. Milo went to Westminster School 27,000 a year and can speak Arabic, Russian and French. Cassiawent to Highgate School – which costs £18,000 a year – and Theodore went to Cambridge University. Boris’ son Wilf, born on April 29, 2020, is from his relationship with his wife Carrie. His second with Carrie, Romy, was born in December 2021. The third child was born on July 11, 2023. Mr Johnson’s eighth.

“Now can anyone recommend any good sets/box sets for gorging while breastfeeding?”

‘Time for a drink’.

The baby is the couple’s third together, but Daily Mail columnist Mr Johnson’s eighth. The former PM has four children from his marriage to lawyer Marina Wheeler. He also has a fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

The Johnsons named Wilfred after Mr Johnson’s grandfather with one of his middle names Lawrie after his own grandfather and his other was Nicholas, after a doctor who treated the former MP while he was battling Covid at St Thomas’ Hospital in London.

Their daughter Romy was named after Mrs Johnson’s aunt Rosemary, her middle name Iris is Greek for rainbow and her third name Charlotte was a tribute to Mr Johnson’s late mother.

In May, Ms Johnson announced she was expecting her third child, adding that the arrival was just weeks ago.

Sharing her news on Instagram, she said she had been feeling “pretty exhausted” for eight months, adding: “We can’t wait to meet this little one” in a few weeks.

‘Wilf is thrilled to be a big brother again and has been chatting nonstop.

‘I don’t think Romy has any idea what’s coming. She will be soon.

The baby’s arrival comes just over three years after Ms Johnson gave birth to her first son Wilfred.

And in December 2021 they welcomed daughter Romy, who Ms Johnson described as their ‘rainbow baby’ after she miscarried a year prior.

The couple moved to Oxfordshire earlier this year after Mr Johnson resigned as Prime Minister last September.

Mr Johnson’s children with Mrs Wheeler are all in their twenties – Lara Lettice is 20, Milo Arthur is 27,

Cassia Peaches, 25, and Théodore Apollon, 23.

He also has another daughter from a relationship with art consultant Helen McIntyre.