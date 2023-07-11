Why is Australia suddenly silent on Myanmar? – The Diplomat

Advertisement

Indonesia assumed the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in early January and quickly implemented a diplomatic shift in the regional blocs’ approach to the ongoing conflict in Myanmar. This change is summed up by what Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi recently called quiet diplomacy, which involves engagements with the various parties involved in the crisis, including the military junta (State Administrative Council, or SAC), the civilian shadow government of national unity, and some of the armed ethnic organizations of the country. This engagement is deliberately silent and done without fanfare in hopes of building trust via what Retno called diplomacy without a megaphone.

Jakarta’s quiet diplomacy represents the latest diplomatic attempt to get the SAC to implement the ASEAN 2021 five-point consensus, which called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and dialogue between the parties concerned, which aims to return politics in Myanmar to its pre-coup state. environment. Criticism of the implementation and application of the five-point consensus has been abundant and questions have begun to arise. emerge regarding the feasibility of Indonesia’s silent approach.

Despite disappointment with ASEAN’s approach to the crisis, recognized by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the 42nd ASEAN summit in May, Australia appears on board to support Indonesia’s idea of ​​quiet diplomacy. This was made clear by Australia’s silence on recent SAC atrocities, its withdrawal from Myanmar as a talking point in government press releases, and its restraint when commenting on the crisis in the fora. bilateral and multilateral.

Australia has not officially condemned the military junta following its inexcusable airstrike on Pazigyi village in Kanbalu township of Sagaing region on April 11, killing 186 civilians, including more than 40 children. The attack sparked international backlash from the United States, the European Union, Germany, the United Nations and international human rights groups. The lack of Australian condemnation is significant as the attack itself claimed the highest number of casualties in one day since the February 2021 coup, and Australia has already been forthright and consistent in condemning the junta. for his actions. For example, two weeks before the airstrike, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) issued a statement expressing concern regarding the new law on the registration of political parties on 29 March. A month earlier, DFAT issued a statement on the second anniversary of the coup and announced targeted sanctions the same day in response to human rights abuses by the SAC. In July of last year, DFAT also released a statement condemning the junta for the execution of four pro-democracy activists.

Australia has also been much more consistent in raising concerns about Myanmar in its external bilateral engagements earlier this year and throughout 2022. For example, the crisis was mentioned during the Australia-Japan meeting. leaders meeting in October 2022, and the Australia-United States And Australia-UK Ministerial consultations on December 6, 2022 and February 2, 2023, respectively. Australia and France too raised their concerns during their Foreign Affairs and Defense Ministerial consultations on 30 January this year. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi also briefly referenced Myanmar in their joint statement following their first annual summit early March.

However, Australia has shown more restraint in recent months when discussing the crisis with its counterparts. For example, Albanese did not publicly mention the Myanmar crisis with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during the latter’s two trips to Australia in February and April this year. In particular, following the meeting of the Australian-New Zealand leaders last July, the joint statement urged the SAC to implement the five-point consensus. Further, Australia and the United States made no reference to Myanmar in their joint statement following the leaders meeting on the margins of the G-7 Summit in May.

Although the Albanian and Foreign Minister Penny Wong have continued to discuss Myanmar with their Southeast Asian counterparts in meetings in recent months, it is notable that they have not been brought up with all members of ASEAN. For example, the joint declaration of the Annual Australia-Singapore Leaders Meeting in June devoted a considerable paragraph to Myanmar and acknowledged the Pazigyi airstrikes and the attack on an ASEAN humanitarian convoy in Shan State in May. However, Albanese did not discuss the crisis with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his first official visit from June 3 to 4, a few days after visiting Singapore.

Similarly, Wang and his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir expressed grave concern over the crisis in Myanmar in their joint statement after their annual meeting. Meeting of foreign ministers May 5. Yet expressions of concern were not included in the joint statement between Wong and Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo following their meeting of ministers on May 18.

Unsurprisingly, Australia and Indonesia expressed strong support for ASEAN’s central role in resolving the Myanmar crisis at the Australian-Indonesian Foreign and Defense Ministers meeting in early February this year. This call was reiterated by Albanese and President Joko Widodo during their annual meeting of leaders on July 4, although their public comments on Myanmar were more muted and truncated than those made at the meeting of defense and foreign ministers.

It may seem that Australia is discussing the Myanmar crisis on a case-by-case basis with its Southeast Asian counterparts. However, Australia’s selective raising of the issue with Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia reflects the fact that these three countries have been at the forefront of ASEAN in forging a policy response to the crisis, as flawed as it is, while also being the most vocal in their displeasure and frustration with SAC. In this sense, Australia’s choice to discuss Myanmar only with these nations this year is not coincidental, but intentional.

Indeed, that should come as no surprise. Australia has continuously promoted the centrality of ASEAN when considering its regional foreign policy priorities and has sought deeper understanding and closer ties with ASEAN over the past twelve months. By backing Indonesia’s quiet diplomacy, Australia is signaling that it can back up its rhetorical support for the concept by acting in good faith and allowing an ASEAN-owned and created diplomatic initiative to solve an ASEAN problem. ASEAN. Moreover, the embrace of quiet diplomacy reinforces Australia’s credentials as a reliable and trusted partner, a notion that had been somewhat questioned after the AUKUS deal in 2021.

Australia should, however, reflect on what comes after quiet diplomacy and the end of Indonesia’s presidency, which will shift to Laos after the 43rd ASEAN summit in September. It is of some concern that Laos has shown its willingness to accept the Burmese junta and has offered legitimacy to the regime, most recently in sending senior officials of his Ministry of Foreign Affairs to a meeting on Myanmar organized by Thailand and attended by representatives of the junta.

Although Indonesia’s quiet diplomacy initiative may not bear the expected fruits by the end of its presidency, it is an attempt to create the conditions that could lead to a breakthrough in the crisis which has now lasted two and a half years. To reinforce the idea that Australia is a reliable partner and to do justice to the people of Myanmar, who continue to suffer the tyranny of juntas, Australia should press for Laos to continue Jakartas’ efforts during its presidency, or work with ASEAN to find new solutions. to the country’s crisis if Laos chooses to end quiet diplomacy. As Indonesia and Singapore hold their respective national elections next year, which could temporarily distract from their efforts on Myanmar, Australia should, at a minimum, encourage Laos to keep the Myanmar issue on the table. the minds of regional decision makers.