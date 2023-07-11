There’s good news and bad news for Trump in a new investigation





My survey of GOP county chairmen is part of an ongoing effort to track the so-called invisible primary for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with a series to be featured in POLITICO magazine over the next year. What happens during the invisible primary is the crucial coordination and jockeying that happens before anyone begins to vote or assemble, but will do much to determine the eventual winner. County chairpersons are key figures who will play a key role in shaping the race. They pay close attention to internal party dynamics and are influential in local GOP circles; they offer the kind of endorsements that applicants are eager to garner. They are also always close to the grassroots and their changes are likely to signal the direction the rest of the party is heading.

When I ran my first poll in February, Trump looked vulnerable. He tied with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among those who committed to a candidate, and unlike DeSantis, there seemed to be a real ceiling on Trump’s growing support. But following Trump’s April indictment in Manhattan related to his alleged silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, Trump has gained some support, largely at DeSantis’ expense. It appeared Republicans were once again rallying behind the beleaguered former president.

The most recent investigation, conducted in the first weeks of June, came amid a new criminal indictment, this time involving federal charges of mishandling classified documents, including violations of the Privacy Act. ‘spying. Still, I found that Trump’s support continued to grow. About twice as many county party chairmen are now committed to Trump as to DeSantis, and no other candidate has really broken through.

The past month has seen a slew of new entrants to the GOP race, including some expected contenders like former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, as well as seemingly even bigger longshots like North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Texas Rep. Will Hurd and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Some commentators have suggested the crowded primary campaign could mirror that of 2016, when Trump snatched the nomination because other candidates split the anti-Trump vote. But so far, support for all candidates combined is still below Trump’s tally. The only hope for Trump holdouts is that many presidents remain undecided.

As director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver, I sent this survey to about 3,000 GOP chairs, one for every county in the country; 133 Republican presidents responded, roughly the same number that responded to the April survey.

The first question I asked was simply whether the county presidents had committed to backing a candidate, and if so, who that might be.

The proportion of undecided presidents remains high, but has fallen slightly to 47% from 51% in April. DeSantis’ fan share did not change, holding just under 14%. But Trump’s support continues to grow. He has 29% now about double what DeSantis has and up from 24% in April and 16% in February. Support for all other candidates was around 10%.

Moe Yoder, a Trump supporter who chairs the Republican Party in Yamhill County, Oregon, summed up the sentiment of many: I was impressed with his first term and was very upset that he was stripped of his second. mandate. Meanwhile, DeSantis supporter Donna Girten of Crittenden County, Ky., echoed the vindication many of her supporters have voiced throughout this year, crediting her conservative efforts and no-holds-barred approach . He’s like Trump without the drama.

I then posed another question to gauge potential candidate support: Which candidates are the county chairmen considering for the presidential nomination?

DeSantis still holds the lead in this category, with 61% of presidents saying they are open to nominating Florida governors. But notably, this figure has dropped with each wave of the survey; it was 67% in April and 73% in February. Trump’s numbers, while not as strong, continue to improve. He’s now at 53%, down from 51% in April and 43% in February, suggesting more Republicans feel comfortable with him at the top of the leaderboard. Again, this is even as his legal troubles grow.

The only non-Trump, non-DeSantis candidate who has seen real movement in my investigation is South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. He appears to have enjoyed a strong campaign rollout, with 46% of presidents now saying they plan to support him, up from 26% in April. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haleys’ numbers rose slightly from 29% in April to 31% in June, while Pence saw his numbers rise from 17% to 24% between April and June.

Finally, I asked the presidents who they don’t want to see as their presidential candidate. Christie led the pack for the third straight time, with 57% of presidents saying they don’t want him as the GOP nominee. That’s about the same number as April, suggesting that his recent campaign rollout in which he offered scathing criticism of Trump did little to alter his image among Republican leaders in base. The only bright spot for Christie is that a few more presidents are considering him now than in April: 11% instead of just 4%.

As in previous surveys, the most opposed candidates among county presidents after Christie were former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (who continued to criticize Trump for his legal woes), Pence and Trump himself. Negative pence is down slightly, however, to 42% of chairs excluding it from 47% in April.

Meanwhile, far more county presidents are now rejecting Trump’s candidacy than during the last wave, with 38% of presidents now opposing him, up from 29% in April. Still the polarizing force, it appears the latest round of indictments may have increased both Trump supporters and critics within the party.

We can learn a little more about the sentiment of these party leaders by focusing only on those who responded to the April and June polls; that’s 57 chairs in total. For the most part, we see relatively stable candidate alignments. DeSantis picked up two wavers while Trump picked up a chair and lost two. A few chairs moved around a bit, but there wasn’t much change.

This stability, of course, benefits Trump the longer it lasts. But the race is still relatively early. Debates begin in August, and Trump could face more indictments over his efforts to nullify the 2020 election. Eventually, these undecided presidents will have to choose a side.

