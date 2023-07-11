India Chipmaking Powerhouse Dream sees setbacks from the start





Foxconn announced on Monday that it was scrapping a $20 billion joint venture with Indian conglomerate Vedanta to make semiconductors.

Other plans to boost India’s chip manufacturing sectors are also progressing slowly.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants to make India a chipmaking powerhouse.



India has big plans to boost its chip manufacturing industry, but the country is already experiencing setbacks. On Monday, Taiwan’s Foxconn, best known for being a major parts supplier for Apple, said it was pulling out of a $19.5 billion joint venture with the Indian conglomerate Vedanta without giving a reason for the break. The two companies signed an agreement in February 2022 form a joint venture, or JV, to manufacture semiconductors in India. “Foxconn has decided not to proceed with the joint venture with Vedanta,” the company, known as Hon Hai Technology Group in Taiwan and China, said in a statement. Statement Monday at the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The joint venture is now 100% owned by Vedanta, he added. Foxconn said the two companies had worked for more than a year to make “a great semiconductor idea” a reality, but had mutually agreed to end the JV, which is now 100% owned by Vedanta. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that concerns over incentive approval delays contributed to Foxconn’s decision to abandon the company in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. “Both parties recognized that the project was not moving fast enough, that there were difficult gaps that we were unable to overcome smoothly, as well as external issues unrelated to the project,” Foxconn said. in a separate statement on Tuesday. He added that the mutual breakup “is not a negative”. Foxconn also said it plans to seek incentives from the Indian government for chip-making projects. Still, the breakup is seen as a setback to Modi’s ambition for India to become a key player in the global chip supply chain amid geopolitical tensions in the Taiwan Strait. India already has a chip-making industry, but Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, produces the vast majority of the world’s chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company alone accounts for more than half of global sourcing, Insider previously reported. However, plans to expand chip manufacturing in India are progressing slowly. Besides Foxconn’s abandonment of its joint venture with Vedanta, two other chipmaking firms are also in limbo. A $3 billion venture under the global consortium ISMC, which has Tower Semiconductor as a partner, has stalled as Tower is being acquired by tech bigwig Intel, Reuters reported on June 1. Another $3 billion project by Singapore-based firm IGSS was also halted because the company wanted to resubmit its request for government incentives, for example. Reuters. However, this hasn’t been bad news for India’s tech ambitions. US chipmaker Micron said last month it plans to invest up to $825 million in a chip testing and packaging unit in India. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Indian Minister of State for Electronics and Computers, tweeted monday that Foxconn’s decision to get out of his JV Vedanta would have “no impact” on the country’s chip manufacturing goals. “To those who op-eds on this Foxconn/Vedanta move being a ‘blow’ to Indias Semicon’s ambition, I can only say it’s a bad idea to bet against India under PM Modi“Chandrasekhar tweeted. Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@Rajeev_GoI) July 10, 2023 Vedanta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

