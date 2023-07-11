Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Inauguration of Cileunyi Toll Road, Sumedang, Dawuan (Cisumdawu), Sumedang Regency, West Java Province, July 11, 2023

Press statement by President Jokowi after the inauguration of the Cisumdawu Toll Road, July 11, 2023

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, this is Cisumdawu toll road after driving 61 kilometers, it will facilitate further operations from Kertajati airport. As the original plan called for the airport to be completed, airport Kertajati is complete, Cisumdawu Toll Road is complete, so it can be fully operational immediately. But because there are many problems in land acquisition, it is upside down. Yes, now thank God it’s over. And, we hope it will provide full operations support airport Kertajati. We hope that October will be fully operational in airport Kertajati. And we tried earlier Mr. Minister of Public Works, Mr. Governor of West Java from Bandung to Kertajati, Mr. Governor it took 45 minutes, Mr. Minister of Public Works 50 minutes, yes, about an hour .

Journalist

Sir, permission for another issue, today the DPR passed the health bill, sir. The Village Bill will also be used as a DPR proposal, that’s all sir. A lot of people think the village bill still depends on political interests, sir. And these two bills will affect the state budget, that’s all, sir, yes. So, maybe your response regarding the ratification of the health bill and making this village bill a DPR proposal, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, well, we hope that after being evaluated and corrected in the DPR, the health law will improve the reforms in our health services sector. And, we hope that the shortage of doctors can be accelerated, the shortage of specialists can be accelerated, I think the direction is going in that direction. Then for [RUU] Village, taken into consideration because it is still under discussion in the DPR for the village law. So, the considerations and opinions of the government later, there will come a time when we will give them.

Journalist

About the meeting with Pak Prabowo yesterday, sir. Pak Prabowo said there was a discussion about defense, maybe there was also a discussion about the Indonesian-Korean cooperation project regarding KFX? Because the Korean side said it invoiced Indonesia, there was no payment of about US$600 million. With you, how many times did you meet Pak Prabowo on separate occasions, not with other ministers, were there political discussions or only questions related to defense issues?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Not, only defense issues, but not to mention KFX either, no, not to mention. Regarding KFX, I will ask the Minister of Finance, where is the situation?

Journalist

Sir, regarding Minister Dito’s suite, and you, sir, with BTS, Menpora?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, they asked, it was a legal procedure, they asked the attorney general’s office, why they asked me.

Journalist

As for the alleged receipt of Rp. 27 billion, what does that look like, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Ask law enforcement, don’t ask me, the zone is over there. So I always say to everyone, respect. We already have to respect all the existing legal processes.

Journalist

Sir, Pj. How is the Governor of West Java, sir? Do you have a name ready?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Not yet, it’s still long, it’s still long. What month is it?

Journalist

July.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, it’s still long.

Journalist

But are the names already in the pocket?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

How?

Journalist

Already have names?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, there are one or two.

Journalist

Sir, finally on the billboards. Pak Prabowo billboards appear and there are pictures of you everywhere, what is your answer sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes how are you? My photo was not posted by Pak Prabowo alone, only by Gerindra. There are also PDI, PSI and Nasdem in NTT. I see that Pak Viktor Laiskodat and I are there too, how is it going?

Journalist

That means there’s no problem, right, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

And how are you?