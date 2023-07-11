Boris and Carrie Johnson announce the birth of a third child – a boy named Frank | UK News





Carrie Johnson has announced the birth of her third child. In an Instagram post, by Boris Johnson wife said: “Welcome to the world of Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born July 5th 9:15am. “(Can you guess what name my husband chose?!)”. Mr Johnson, 59, studied classics at Balliol College, University of Oxford and Odysseus is a legendary Greek king in Homer’s epic poem the Odyssey. Wilf and Romy are the former children of Ms Johnson, 35, with the former Prime Minister and the latest in the family is her second son. Mrs Johnson added, “I love every minute of the sleeping baby bubble. “Seeing my two eldest children embrace their new brother with so much joy and excitement was the most wonderful thing to see. We are all so smitten. “Thank you so much to the amazing NHS Maternity team at UCLH. They are truly the most amazing and caring people. I feel immense gratitude. “Now, can anyone recommend any good sets/boxes to consume while breastfeeding? “Time for a drink”. Learn more:

Why Johnson’s ghost still haunts Sunak instagram

Allow cookies once The couple married in May 2021. Romy was born in December 2021 and Wilf was born in April 2020. Their third child is Mr Johnson’s eighth. He finally confirmed the number of children he had – at the time he had six – during an interview in 2021, after much speculation. Picture:

Boris Johnson hugs his son Wilfred



He also has four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler and a child born in 2009 following an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre. It is the first time the couple have welcomed a child while not living in Downing Street, which they left in September last year after Mr Johnson was ousted by his own government.

