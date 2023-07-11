NATO summit reaches deal on admitting Sweden but faces division over Ukraine

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed a deal for Sweden to join NATO as there was still work to be done to determine the way forward for Ukraine’s future with the alliance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the absence of a timetable for his country’s accession absurd.

Biden described the summit as a historic moment and said the United States agreed with a proposal, which has not yet been made public, to chart the way forward for Ukraine’s eventual membership. .

However, Zelenskyy, who was on his way to Vilnius to join the summit, expressed his disappointment with how the talks went.

We value our allies,he wrote on Twitterbut added that Ukraine also deserves respect.

It is unprecedented and absurd when the timetable is not fixed neither for the invitation nor for the accession of Ukraine, Zelensky said. He ended with, Uncertainty is weakness. And I will discuss it openly at the top.

A flash of public anger from the Ukrainian leader, who was hailed by the West as a hero for his leadership during the Russian invasion, could reignite tensions in Vilnius just when they had begun to subside.

Monday evening, the day before the opening of the summit,Turkey withdrew its objectionsSweden’s entry into the alliance, a step towards the unity that Western leaders hastened to demonstrate in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The deal was reached after days of intensive meetings, and it is set to expand the alliance’s strength in northern Europe.

Rumors of the death of the NATO unit were greatly exaggerated,” Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said triumphantly on Tuesday.

great to meet @POTUS still in front of #NATOSummit and thank him for his strong leadership. The United States plays an indispensable role in European security, in particular by providing unwavering support to #Ukraine. President Biden keeps #NATO strong and united. pic.twitter.com/KE0p1nnBpE — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) July 11, 2023

According to a joint statement released when the deal was announced, Erdogan will ask the Turkish parliament to approve Sweden’s NATO membership. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, another holdout, is expected to take a similar step. Hungary’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that his country’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership was only a technical matter.

The result is also a win for Biden, who held up NATO expansion as an example of how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine backfired on Moscow. Finland has alreadybecome the 31st memberof the alliance, and Sweden is on the verge of becoming the 32nd. The two Nordic countries were historically unaligned until the war heightened fears of Russian aggression.

Because of Sweden’s membership agreement, “this summit is already historic even before it has started,” Stoltenberg said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that NATO expansion is “one of the reasons that led to the current situation.

“It seems the Europeans don’t understand their mistake,” Peskov said. He warned against putting Ukraine on the fast track to NATO membership.

Potentially very dangerous for European security, it carries very big risks,” Peskov said.

Biden began Tuesday with a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, where he underscored his commitment to transatlantic cooperation.

Nothing happens here that doesn’t affect us, he told Nauseda. The White House said Nauseda presented Biden with the Order of Vytautas the Great, the highest honor a Lithuanian president can bestow. Biden is the first US president to receive it.

Biden and Erdogan were scheduled to meet on Tuesday evening, and it was unclear how some of theThe other demands of the Turkish presidentwill be resolved. He was looking for advanced American fighter planes and a path to European Union membership. The White House expressed support for both, but publicly insisted the issues were unrelated to Sweden’s NATO membership.

I stand ready to work with President Erdogan and Turkey to strengthen defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area, Biden said in a statement late Monday.

The wording was a nod to Biden’s pledge to help Turkey acquire new F-16 fighter jets, according to an administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly.

The Biden administration has backed the Turkish desire to buy 40 new F-16s along with retrofit kits from the United States. for Sweden, its human rights record and other concerns.

In Washington, Menendez said he continued to have my reservations about supplying the fighter jet to Turkey. If the Biden administration could show that Turkey would not use F-16s belligerently against other NATO members, especially its neighbor Greece, and meet other conditions, then there could be a way forward, Menendez told reporters.

NATO members are now focusing onUkrainians want to join NATO.The Baltic states, including Lithuania, which hosts the event, have been pushing for a strong show of support and a clear path to Ukraine’s membership.

The United States and Germany resisted this, and Biden said last week that Ukraine was not ready to join. NATO members,he told CNNhave to meet all the conditions, from democratization to a host of other issues,” a nod to long-standing concerns about governance and corruption in Kyiv.

Moreover, some fear that Ukraine’s integration into NATO will serve more as a provocation to Russia than as a deterrent against aggression.

Stoltenbergwritten in Foreign AffairsMonday that the alliance would strengthen our political ties by forming a NATO-Ukraine Council, which would be a platform for decision-making and consultation in the event of a crisis.

Zelenskyy is due to attend the summit on Wednesday and meet Biden.

NATO has pledged Ukraine’s eventual membership in 2008 under President George W. Bush, a goal Stoltenberg reiterated in Vilnius.

He said NATO had agreed to drop the requirement for an action plan for Ukraine’s membership, but was not more specific.

Ukraine is much closer to NATO, so I think now is the time to reflect that in other NATO decisions, Stoltenberg said.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said allies were debating the precise nature of Ukraine’s path to membership. However, he promised the summit would show how dashed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hopes of rifts within NATO will be.

He was disappointed at every turn, Sullivan said. Vilnius will disappoint him a lot.

Biden is on a five-day trip to Europe, with the NATO summit as the centerpiece.

The president spent MondayUK,meeting at Windsor Castle with King Charles III and in London with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

After the summit ends on Wednesday, Biden will travel to Helsinki to celebrate Finland’s recent entry into NATO and meet with Nordic leaders.

