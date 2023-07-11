What to expect from PM Modis’ visit to France

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ short two-day visit to France on July 14-15 will be dominated by the spectacle of Indian soldiers taking part in one of Europe’s largest military parades, which will once again highlight that defense cooperation remains a pillar of bilateral relations. ties to announcements of new engine, submarine and fighter jet deals in the pipeline.

Here’s a look at Modis’ visit, his appointments in Paris, as well as the geopolitical context of Frances courting India.

What will be the official program for the Indian PMs in Paris?

According to his current schedule, he will arrive in Paris on Friday July 14 and attend a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Louvre on the same day. According to reports, around 200 guests were invited to the dinner. Modi will also visit La Seine Musicale, where he will address the Indian community.

Friday is Bastille Day, commemorating the capture of the fortress-prison of Paris which marks one of the most significant events of the French Revolution of 1789. Since 1880 it has been marked by a military parade on the Champs-lys , which saw the occasional participation of foreign contingents. Indian soldiers took part in the parade in 2008, attended by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Once again, India’s Prime Minister Modi, as the parade’s guest of honor, will witness a tri-service parade down the main avenue in Paris. They will also take part in a meeting with Indian and French CEOs on Friday.

What are the likely deliverables?

As was the case during his visit to the United States, Modi’s trip to France is mainly aimed at consolidating the defense partnership.

AEconomic period report said the highlight of the trip to France would be technology transfer announcements for the Shakti engine that powers India’s advanced light helicopters.

This would echo a similar outcome of Modis’ trip to the United States when a memorandum of understanding was signed for the transfer of technology for GE engines for India’s indigenous fighter jet program.

The French have subtly bristled at the hype surrounding the projected deal with the United States. In an interview with theIndia timeFrench Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said that French companies are doing a lot of Make in India with an emphasis on technology transfer like no other country does.

Moreover, India has already built six Scorpene class submarines at the Mazgaon shipyards. But as HEY reported, the Indian Navy would also like three more of these French-sourced submarines, which is urgently needed as India’s aging fleet of Russian-sourced submarines is withdrawn.

In addition, India will also seek to procure 26 naval Rafale M Combat aircraft comprising 22 single-seat trainers and four two-seat trainers as per Financial Express.

These three proposals have already been approved by the Defense Procurement Board, but must now be approved by the Defense Acquisition Council, chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), between 2018 and 2022, France was India’s second-largest arms supplier, accounting for 29% of the country’s imports. Russia accounted for nearly half (45%) of India’s arms imports during the same period. India was the main recipient of France’s total arms exports during the same period, with a share of 22%.

The SIPRI report also observed that French defense exports to India, which included 62 aircraft and four submarines, increased by 489% between 2013-17 and 2018-22. The French supplanted the Americans, who followed Russia in arms sales to India during the 2013-17 period.

Defense ties have been strong, but what about economic cooperation?

In his interviews, the French ambassador did not reveal the agreements in place but specified that they would be in the sectors of defence, space, green hydrogen and interpersonal relations. Indian official sources added that there will be additional agreements in the areas of geostrategy, infrastructure, climate action, museology, student mobility, sports and culture.

A report by the French National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs Committee this year lamented that the volume of trade in normal times is generally around 11 to 12 billion euros. It has increased by around 19% in 2022, according to French government figures, to reach around 15.1 billion euros.

This increase would be due to an increase in French imports of refined petroleum products after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. France stopped buying Russian oil after the war in Ukraine. Among European nations, it was not heavily dependent on Russian energy because of its civilian nuclear energy program. But the partial shutdown of its nuclear power plants due to problems with its main operator arrived at the wrong time, which led to an increase in energy exports.

Since India did not join the sanctions against Russia, Indian refiners increased imports of Russian crude which was then sold to the rest of the world.

In trade, the imbalance is in favor of India, with a deficit vis-à-vis France which soars to around 3 billion euros in 2022.

On the investment side, the story is different. French direct investment in India amounts to around 11 billion euros, with 116 companies employing 450,000 people. On the other hand, Indian investment in France is only estimated at 200 million euros, with around fifty Indian companies employing 3,000 people.

Another area of ​​interest for France is the negotiation of a free trade agreement between India and the European Union. The French view seems to be that while concluding an FTA would help rebalance relations with China, it would only be acceptable if it were ambitious enough. This contrasted with India’s approach of forging a limited initial deal that would remove tariffs on certain products that will favor Indian exporters.

How does France view India’s position in the current geopolitical situation?

The current golden period of Indo-French relations dates back to the 1998 nuclear tests, when Paris was the first major power to open talks with New Delhi, which evolved into a strategic dialogue. France also had opposite imposing sanctions on India.

By the way, France had become the third supplier of fuel for the Tarapur reactor, with the blessing of the United States, following the sanctions triggered by the first Indian nuclear test.

France often sees India as having a similar view of strategic autonomy, with the two countries balancing their relationship with one side or the other. Macron was perhaps the only major Western leader to have had a personal relationship with his Russian and Chinese counterparts. His remarks on the European position vis-à-vis Taiwan, which he then clarified, were welcomed by indignant objections from both sides of the Atlantic.

According to most practitioners and observers, the main strategic convergence between India and France is in the Indo-Pacific.

France considers itself an Indo-Pacific power through its overseas territories, which represent nine million square kilometers of EEZ in the region. While India’s Indo-Pacific position is based on Modis’ speech during the Shangri-La dialogue in 2018, France unveiled its strategy a year later, which emphasized the rule of law and said that attempts and temptations of hegemony, division or confrontation were to be discouraged.

France faced a setback when forming AUKUS in 2021, leading Australia to drop its $90 billion contract with France for submarines. France and Australia have since normalized their ties, but the stab in the back had then led French strategists to believe that Paris should bet fully on India.

Following the signing of a logistical support agreement, Indian Navy ships can make technical stops in French territories in the Indian Ocean, while French ships could do the same in Indian ports.

Will Ukraine feature in the talks with India?

The war in Ukraine will certainly figure in the talks, but above all to take stock of the assessments of each other. The French ambassador had said that Frances’ approach is not to preach or try to pressure. Foreign policy is based on facts and reality and each country’s foreign policy works within its constraints and interests. We have our own constraints, he said last week.

There is a strategic divergence in how France and India view the war in Ukraine. For Paris, the conflict has global dimensions, with implications for the rule of law and territorial integrity in the Indo-Pacific. If Russia were to win, other countries, such as China, could take advantage of this experience to give free rein to their imperialist aspirations, indicates the report of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly.

India, like most other developing countries, sees the war in Ukraine as a European conflict, which has an economic impact on the food and energy security of the rest of the world.

The report, which was released after committee members visited India in March to meet with the Indian establishment, also said the time had come for France to try to wean India off Russia.

For New Delhi, the relationship with Russia appears as a legacy, an asset but also, and increasingly, as a headache. The moment is therefore well chosen to further strengthen, and in the long term, our strategic partnership with India, in the military field. and energy, but also in economic and environmental matters, where the margins of progress are greatest, indicates the report.