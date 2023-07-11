Gal Luft’s ties to a member of Donald Trump’s team revealed in the indictment





The head of a US think tank accused of acting as an unregistered agent for China was linked to a former senior CIA official who worked on Donald Trump’s campaign team in 2016, a- we learned.

Gal Luft is co-director of the Maryland-based Institute for Global Security Analysis. He was accused of brokering deals involving arms and Iranian oil with senior US government officials without registering as a foreign agent.

Luft was previously considered a key figure in House Republicans’ investigation into the Biden family’s alleged corrupt foreign business dealings, although he was reported as “missing” by GOP figures. Prosecutors said Luft was arrested on February 17, but then fled after being released on bail and remained a fugitive.

File photo of Gal Luft at the US Energy Security Council conference in 2013. Luft has ties to James Woolsey, a former CIA executive who worked as an adviser on Donald Trump’s team in 2016. C- SCOPE

One of the officials Luft is accused of secretly attempting to “recruit and pay, on behalf of China-based principals” was an adviser to then-President-elect Donald Trump, according to a 58-year indictment. pages.

Although not named in the indictment, the culprit is believed to be former CIA director James Woolsey, who served as Trump’s national security adviser during the 2016 election, the New York reported. Post and The Messenger. Woolsey resigned from Trump’s transition team just before the Republican took office in the White House in January 2017. There is no indication that Trump was aware of Luft’s alleged offense at the time. Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s office for comment via email.

Elsewhere in the indictment, prosecutors say Luft sent an email on September 12, 2016 to someone named only CC-1, identified by Aaron Blake of The Washington Post as a “now convicted Chinese oil executive” celebrating that Woolsey had joined Trump’s team.

The subject line of the email was “We did it!” and included a link to an article announcing that Woolsey was advising Trump on security, defense and intelligence.

On November 13, 2016, after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, Luft and China’s oil executive exchanged emails about Woolsey’s potential role in the new administration.

Luft said Woolsey was in the running for a job as secretary of defense or secretary of homeland security. In response, the oil executive wrote that “[t]his side would like to see [Woolsey] to assume something with a ‘China’ profile,” while adding that director of national intelligence “would be nice.” Luft replied that that role for Woolsey is “very likely.”

Later in the email chain, CC-1 wrote that “perhaps you could reserve his ‘direct’ connection to China as a weapon of last resort.”

Woolsey is listed as an adviser on the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security website. Newsweek has contacted IAGS for comment via email.

Prosecutors also accuse Luft of negotiating a deal with Chinese companies to supply arms and military ammunition to Libya, the United Arab Emirates and Kenya.

“Gal Luft, a dual US-Israeli citizen and co-director of a Maryland think tank, has engaged in multiple serious criminal schemes,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

“He overturned US foreign agent registration laws to seek to promote Chinese policies by acting through a former senior US government official; he acted as a broker in transactions dangerous weapons and Iranian oil; and he told multiple lies about his crimes to law enforcement.

“As reflected in the charges unveiled today, our office will continue to work vigorously with our law enforcement partners to detect and hold accountable those who surreptitiously attempt to perpetrate malign foreign influence campaigns here in the States. United,” added Williams.

