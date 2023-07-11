Ridwan Kamil accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurates Cisumdawu Toll Road





SERGAP.CO.ID BANDUNG || Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the inauguration of full operation of the Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan Toll Road at Cisumdawu Twin Tunnel KM 169/200, Sumedang Regency, Tuesday (11/7/2023). With the full operation of the Cisumdawu (Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan) toll road, it will facilitate access to West Java International Airport (BIJB) in Kertajati, Majalengka Regency. Thank goodness today Cisumdawu Toll Road was completed and will soon be ready for operation, President Jokowi said in his address. It is hoped that the operation of this toll road will facilitate connectivity at Kertajati airport. In the past, we have done it together so that the toll road is completed and Kertajati airport is also completed, he added. For this reason, the President also hopes that with the full operation of Cisumdawu Toll Road, Kertajati Airport will also be fully operational in October 2023. And we hope that after the completion of Cisumdawu Toll Road, Kertajati Airport will be fully operational in October. Now it has started with haj flights, he said. The construction cost of this 61.6 kilometer toll road requires a budget of up to 18.3 trillion rupees, half of the budget or 9.08 trillion rupees from the state budget, the rest through PPP ( government cooperation with commercial entities) and the private sector. The construction process of the toll road connecting Cileunyi-Cipali lasted 12 years. The president said land acquisition was an impediment to the construction of the Cisumdawu toll road. This toll road connects Bandung city via Cipularang toll road to Cipali toll road, so we all know that Cisumdawu toll road was built in 2011, which means it has been 12 years. Indeed there are many problems on the ground, in particular the acquisition of the grounds and we are in the Twin Tunnel (Twin Tunnel) which is 472 meters long, specified the President. In all of Indonesia, there are no toll roads that cross two tunnels as we have seen (on the Cisumdawu toll road), he added. Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono said that Cisumdawu Toll Road has been officially connected with Cipali Toll Road, so it is hoped that it will maximize the operations of Kertajati airport. It’s official (Cisumdawu is connected to Cipali), yesterday I came directly from Kertajati (Cisumdawu Highway). We want the functionality of the airport (Kertajati) to be maximized. This year, there were 25 Hajj groups (from Kertajati), Basuki said. So later in Nataru (Christmas and New Year), people from Bandung if they want to go to Cirebon no longer need to go through Cipali, they can come here directly (via Cisumdawu Toll Road). Now it is only 45 minutes from Cileunyi’s end to Cipali, he added. Basuki also explained that half of the construction cost of Cisumdawu Toll Road uses government budget. This should reduce the toll rates that will be applied later. According to Basuki, the toll rate that will be applied on the Cisumdawu toll road is IDR 1,275 per kilometer. “This (toll tariff) is much cheaper than others (toll tariff) because there is construction support (development budget) from the government,” he said. (Dw**)

