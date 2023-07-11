Trump team asks to delay trial of documents, citing election race | Donald Trump News





Donald Trump is too busy campaigning for the 2024 US election to prepare for trial, lawyers say, asking for an indefinite postponement.

Former US President Donald Trump’s legal team has requested the postponement of a criminal trial over his handling of classified documents, citing campaign conflicts leading up to the November 2024 presidential election.

In court documents filed late Monday, Trump’s lawyers noted the extraordinary nature of the federal case, in which Trump is accused of hoarding and hiding sensitive governments he took on when he left the House. Blanche, as well as obstructing the FBI’s subsequent investigation.

Trump is the first current or former president in US history to face criminal charges. Beyond the federal charges he faces related to the documents, he also faces New York State charges related to falsifying business records in connection with cash payments made to a porn star.

The government’s request to initiate a trial of this magnitude within six months of the indictment is unreasonable, revealing and would result in a miscarriage of justice, said the document filed by Chris Kise, one of Trump’s attorneys in the case. the matter of documents. A trial date is currently set for August 14.

The attorneys cited challenges selecting jurors and concerns about whether Trump would get a fair trial before the November 2024 election. The attorneys called the current court date unrealistic.

The government investigation lasted more than a year before charges were brought, lawyers argued, and during that time authorities collected several hundred thousand documents, interviewed dozens of witnesses and presented numerous witnesses. before two separate grand juries. Defendants need time to evaluate these documents and decide whether to ask for anything more, the court document says.

Since the evidence includes classified documents, procedures should be in place to deal with them.

The filing did not suggest a new date, but Trump’s lawyers said a date previously proposed by federal prosecutors on Dec. 11 this year was also untenable, as Trump is likely the Republican Party’s presidential nominee. of November 2024 and the campaign requires a lot of time. time and energy.

Additionally, the job of Trump’s co-defendant, Waltine Walt Nautas, requires him to be at his boss’s side during the campaign, making it difficult for both defendants to prepare for trial.

Polls show Trump leading a crowded Republican field by a wide margin, outpacing his closest challenger Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by nearly 30 percentage points, according to an average of national polls maintained by FiveThirtyEight. If these trends remain the same over the next few years, the Republican primary is far from certain that Trump would face Democratic President Joe Biden again in the general election, as he did in 2020.

Trump’s legal woes have thrown American politics into uncharted territory. Under the US Constitution, criminal charges and even a conviction cannot prevent a candidate from running or winning a presidential race.

However, the logistics remain more complicated and raise new questions. Both lawsuits are almost guaranteed to require Trump to spend hours in court, which could limit his ability to campaign. If convicted and sentenced to prison, he could still legally flee behind bars.

The New York state trial, in which Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents, is currently set for March 25, 2024. Trump’s lawyers have sought to have the venue moved, arguing that the ex-president can’t get a fair trial in liberal-leaning Manhattan.

In the federal case, Trump faces 37 felony charges. His assistant, Walt Nauta, also faces six charges related to the investigation into the documents. Both men have pleaded not guilty, with Trump appearing for the first time in federal court in Miami, Florida on June 13.

More recently, the defense and prosecutors filed papers asking to delay a preliminary hearing for a week regarding how the trial would handle the classified documents at a hearing scheduled for Friday.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in both criminal trials and accused the prosecution in both cases of seeking to derail his presidential ambitions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/11/trump-team-asks-to-delay-documents-trial-citing-election-run-up

