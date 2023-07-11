What concessions Ankara was able to obtain as Sweden gets the green light for NATO membership

ANKARA: In an important step ahead of the historic NATO summit in Vilnius, Turkey dropped its resistance to Sweden’s bid for membership, raising questions about what concessions Ankara might have obtained in return and the evolution of its role within the alliance following this crucial decision.

Ahead of the decision, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with the head of the EU Council, Charles Michel, during which the two men explored ways to revive cooperation between Turkey and the EU and to reinvigorate their ties.

Erdogan has previously linked Sweden’s NATO bid to the EU’s acceptance of Turkey, a bloc candidate since 1999, whose membership talks have been frozen since 2018. Turkey also points to the importance of relaxing visa rules and updating customs union agreements.

Reviving relations with the United States and Europe will also strengthen Turkey’s economy, helping it attract foreign investment and bolster central bank reserves.

Ryan Bohl, senior analyst for the Middle East and North Africa at RANE Network, said Turkey now has Stockholm’s full backing for its EU membership aspirations.

Although there was no breakthrough in terms of resuming EU talks with Turkey, Stockholm promised to support Turkish efforts in this direction. It also appears that Erdogan has obtained promises to strengthen economic ties between Turkey and Sweden, he told Arab News.

In preparation for the NATO summit, US officials engaged in intensive diplomacy, holding several meetings with their Turkish counterparts. Ahead of their meeting with Erdogan on Tuesday evening, US President Joe Biden expressed his willingness to work with Turkey to strengthen defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area.

One of Ankara’s top priorities is the modernization of its F-16 fleet, which Erdogan requested in October 2021 with the $6 billion deal that covers the sale of 40 jets as well as modernization kits for 79 Turkish warplanes.

Bohl said Turkiyes’ recent move would be welcomed in Washington and increase the likelihood that the White House will send the bill regarding the sale of F-16 jets to Congress.

There will always be obstacles there due to Turkish human rights concerns from some members of Congress, but the White House will likely put its influence to work to overcome this in time, a- he added.

On Monday, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez revealed that discussions between Turkiye and the Biden administration regarding the suspension of the potential sale of F-16s to Ankara were underway, indicating that a decision could be made within the next week.

The White House is also giving positive signals on this, with Biden clear and unequivocal on sending F-16s to Turkey, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday at a press conference in Vilnius. .

It is in our national interest, it is in the interest of NATO that Turkey obtains this capability, he added.

In a conversation with CNN Fareed Zakaria, Biden signaled that he was working on a deal with Turkey and Greece to bolster NATO’s defense capabilities while facilitating Sweden’s entry into the alliance.

Turkey will soon present Sweden’s accession protocol to the Turkish parliament, which will then vote for its approval. However, no specific timetable has been announced for Sweden’s immediate membership, and the Turkish parliament, which is mainly controlled by a coalition led by the Erdogans party, is going on vacation soon.

Turkey has long accused Sweden of allowing the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, to operate and raise funds, while criticizing Stockholm for recent Islamophobic protests, including the Koran burning.

Despite these challenges, the two countries have worked closely together to address Turkish security concerns. Sweden recently changed its constitution, strengthened its anti-terrorism laws and resumed arms exports to Turkey. Sweden has also cooperated with Turkish security officials to track terrorist activity.

Emre Caliskan, a researcher at the UK-based Foreign Policy Centre, said this was a typical example of Erdogan’s leadership, as the process is always more important than the outcome for him.

Its aim is to show that Turkey is an indispensable part of the Western system, but at the same time to send the message that we are not abandoning you. In doing so, he forced Western leaders, who previously refused to meet with him, to call him once a week, Caliskan said.

In addition, Turkey and Sweden agreed to establish a new bilateral security pact, with Stockholm presenting a roadmap for its ongoing counterterrorism efforts. NATO will also create a special co-ordinator for counter-terrorism within the alliance.

According to Bohl, while Turkey’s efforts to end defense boycotts by new NATO members Finland and Sweden may strengthen cohesion within the alliance, Turkey is likely to maintain its own working relationship with Russia, potentially positioning Ankara as a NATO exception in its confrontation with Moscow.

Following Erdogan’s victory in the presidential elections in May, the decision not to obstruct Sweden’s membership could generate significant political and economic optimism, bolstering his position in the face of the continued depreciation of the Turkish lira.

Paul T. Levin, director of the Institute of Turkish Studies at Stockholm University, does not believe that Ankara can use Sweden’s NATO membership to force the EU to open negotiations accession or push for the modernization of the customs union and the liberalization of visas.

For example, Ankara failed to meet a number of criteria for visa liberalisation, including amendments to its terrorism law. But I expect the F-16 deal to be done. US promises to deepen defense cooperation were the precondition for Ankara to say yes to Sweden’s membership, he told Arab News.

According to Levin, the bilateral security pact is a way for Ankara and the Turkish public to feel a bit more relaxed about Sweden’s continued work on counterterrorism efforts after Ankara lifted its veto.

Based on my conversations with Swedish officials, they seriously want to be tough on the PKK in particular and they will not back down in their fight against terrorism, he said.

For Levin, Erdogan has acquired a position at the center of NATO enlargement affairs with the Swedish membership saga.

But it’s a short-term victory. In the long term, Erdogan has damaged the position of the Turks within the alliance by appearing as a troublemaker. It’s a double-edged sword, he added.