The world ruled by China and Russia? Xi Jinping’s words that shake the planet





China and Russia continue to generate uncertainty in the world with the declarations of their leaders. The last known was made by President Xi Jinping. The Chinese president met with Valentina Matviyenko, chairwoman of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament, at the Great Hall of the People, the state broadcaster reported. CCTV. He said that developing relationships was a strategic choice of the two countries based on the fundamental interests of their respective countries and peoplesand also made remarks that had a strong impact on public opinion, as he asked his country and Russia to lead the new reform of the way the world is governed. The ties of friendship between the two countries are strengthening. – Photo: Getty Images/Xinhua News Agency Both parties should also strengthen communication and collaboration within multilateral mechanisms. […], lead the right direction of global governance reform and safeguard the common interests of emerging and developing countriesreads the statement released by the aforementioned media outlet. This declaration comes after the leaders of Western countries met in the Lithuanian capital on the eve of a NATO summit. in which there is expected to be unity around Ukraine’s future entry into the military alliance, a prospect to which Russia reacted furiously. The Asian giant presents itself as a neutral actor in the Ukrainian conflict, but Western countries criticize its inability to condemn the invasion of Moscow. Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, China has grown closer to the Putin government. – Photo: Getty Images / Momsemsem Matviyenko said for his part that the strategic association between the two countries has reached the highest level in history and continues to develop steadily, according to CCTV. The Asian leader’s words worry the international community, given the military might of Russia and China which, if united, will create an unprecedented war force. China and Russia have stronger ties since the start of the invasion of Ukraine; these data confirm it The invasion of Ukraine has brought China and Russia much closer together. This is confirmed by the exponential increase in trade between the two countries that reached their highest volume last May, according to official data released by the same Chinese customs. North Korea is another dangerous ally of China. – Photo: Getty Images/Xinhua News Agency Trade between the two countries in May reached $20.5 billion, with a favorable balance for Russia, which exported a value of 11.3 billion dollars, according to data published by the government of Xi Jinping. Unlike China’s global foreign trade, which contracted 7.5% year-on-year in May, trade with Russia has strengthened as Beijing tries to prop up its Western sanctions-hit ally. China is Russia’s biggest trading partner, with trade volume hitting a record $190 trillion in 2022according to customs data from the Asian giant. Xi Jinping, President of China, also has his eyes on the Latin American region. – Photo: Getty Images The data also shows a sharp 75.6% increase in Chinese exports to Russia in May, the biggest jump since the invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022. At a summit held last March, their respective presidents, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, have called for increasing bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2023. An important role in this impetus is played by Russia’s energy exports to China, which are expected to increase by 40% this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in May. With information from AFP

