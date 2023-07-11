“No” still taken on the military trial of Imran Khan





Islamabad [Pakistan]July 11 (ANI): No decision has been made yet on whether former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will be tried under the Army Law or not, said reported The News International.

Citing the sources, The News International reported that although some federal ministers have suggested that Imran Khan is presumed to be the mastermind of the May 9 attacks during the military trial, no decision has yet been made in this regard.

Civil parties, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and several federal ministers, have repeatedly said that Imran Khan was the main planner of the May 9 violence.

However, the military establishment has yet to name anyone, including Imran Khan, but has indirectly hinted at the same as the civilian government is vocally saying.

FIRs are currently being registered against Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 attacks following evidence collected by the police and based on statements made by some of the arsonists already arrested.

In at least six FIRs, Imran Khan has been nominated. So far, Imran Khan has been named in the FIRs registered in different police stations in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Mianwali. His name should appear in other FIRs.

When asked if Imran Khan will be tried under the Army Act, the source said no decision has yet been made on the matter.

According to information provided by the federal government to the Supreme Court recently, a total of 102 civilians, arrested in various parts of the country following the violence of May 9, are with the military authorities for their trial under the law on the ‘army.

None of these 102 suspects include women or children. A media report a few days ago suggested that no women or anyone under the age of 18 will be tried under the Army Act.

Custody of all those who will be tried under the Army Act is entrusted to the army. If a decision is made to try Imran Khan under the military law, his custody will also be handed over to the military authorities.

Earlier, the PTI chief appeared before two Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) on Monday to record his statement on 12 cases registered under the Pakistani Penal Code (PPC), Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and maintaining the Public Order (DFO), reported La Nouvelle Internationale.

Two JITs, led by Chief Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yasir Afridi and SP Rukhsar Mehdi, asked more than 25 questions of Imran during the recording of his statement.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his statement, said he had no horror of Pakistan and national institutions. The PTI leader further said that he respects the Pakistani army, the dead soldiers and the Ghazis from the bottom of his heart.

“Sources revealed that Imran openly condemned the May 9 incident, however, Imran said: ‘The PTI workers or I have nothing to do with the May 9 incident.

“He further claimed it was a plot against him and his party, according to The News International.

“I will never accept responsibility for the event because the plot was hatched by the government and law enforcement agencies hired to trap me and the party in legal clutches,” he said. declared.

He repeatedly said, “I do not agree with the assertion that PTI workers were involved in the May 9 episode, as I have evidence of a conspiracy related to the event. “They are trying to eliminate me from politics, but they cannot win. in their design,” Imran concluded, The News International reported. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/273895102/no-decision-taken-yet-on-imran-khan-military-trial

