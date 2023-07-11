Trump lawyers seek indefinite postponement of trial of documents





Lawyers for former President Donald J. Trump on Monday night asked a federal judge to indefinitely postpone his trial for unlawful possession of classified documents after he left office, saying proceedings should not begin until all motions merits in the case have been presented and decided.

The written brief submitted 30 minutes before its Tuesday midnight deadline presents an important early test for Judge Aileen M. Cannon, the Trump-appointed legal officer overseeing the case. If granted, it could have the effect of pushing Mr. Trump’s trial into the final stages of the presidential campaign in which he is now the Republican frontrunner or even beyond the 2024 election.

While timing is important in any criminal case, it could be hugely consequential in Mr Trump’s case, in which he is accused of illegally possessing 31 classified documents after leaving the White House and obstructing repeated efforts of the government to get them back.

There could be complications of the kind never before presented to a court if Mr. Trump is a candidate in the final stages of a presidential campaign and a federal criminal defendant on trial at the same time. If the trial is pushed back after the election and Mr. Trump wins, he could try to forgive himself after taking office or ask his attorney general to dismiss the case entirely.

Some of the president’s former advisers have been candid in private conversations about his seeking to win the election as a solution to his legal troubles. And the request for an indefinite postponement of the trial of Mr. Trump and his co-defendant, Walt Nauta, a personal assistant, presents a high-stakes question for Judge Cannon, who has entered the case already under review to make decisions. favorable to the former president in the early stages of the investigation.

The filing came in response to one submitted last month by prosecutors working for special counsel, Jack Smith, who requested a Dec. 11 trial date. Judge Cannon, appearing to embrace the busy schedule imposed by the Speedy Trial Act, had originally scheduled the case to go to trial in August.

Judges have wide latitude in scheduling trials, and programming orders are generally not subject to appeal in higher courts. That said, given the extraordinary nature of Mr. Trump’s case and the potential implications of a delay, prosecutors under Mr. Smith could in theory try to find justification to challenge a programming decision made. by Judge Cannon in the United States Court of Appeals. for the 11th Circuit.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers presented their request to Judge Cannon as a plea for careful deliberation and as a way to safeguard democracy.

This extraordinary case presents a serious challenge to both the fact and the perception of our American democracy, wrote the lawyers, Chris M. Kise and Todd Blanche for Mr. Trump, and Stanley Woodward Jr. and Sasha Dadan for Mr. Nauta .

The court is now presiding over a lawsuit brought by a sitting president’s administration against his chief political rival, himself a top contender for the presidency of the United States, they wrote. Therefore, a measured review and schedule that allows for a careful and comprehensive review of the proceedings leading to this indictment and the unprecedented legal issues presented here serves the best interests of the defendants and the public.

Lawyers also noted the unusual intertwining of law and politics in the case, suggesting that Mr. Trump’s status as a presidential candidate should factor into the timing of the trial.

President Trump is running for President of the United States and is currently the Republican Party’s likely nominee, they wrote. This undertaking requires an enormous amount of time and energy, and this effort will continue until the elections of November 5, 2024.

Mr. Nautas’ job requires him to accompany President Trump on most campaign trips across the country, they continued. This schedule makes it difficult to prepare for the trial with the two defendants. Such preparation requires significant planning and time.

And they suggested there was no justification for an expedited trial.

Although the government appears to favor a fast-track (and therefore superficial) approach to this matter, it cannot point to any requirements or emergencies that require a quick decision, they wrote. There are no ongoing threats to national security interests or concerns about continued criminal activity.

On Monday, hours before Mr. Trump’s lawyers requested a postponement of the trial, an attorney for Mr. Nauta asked Judge Cannon to postpone a hearing to discuss the issue of classified documents in the case scheduled for Friday. The defense and prosecution have finally agreed to postpone the hearing, which will take place in Federal District Court in Fort Pierce, Florida, until next Tuesday.

Judge Cannon agreed to the schedule change in a brief order issued Tuesday morning.

In arguing to delay the trial, Mr. Trump’s attorneys cited the extensive discovery evidence provided to them by the government.

The first discovery disclosure, they said, contained more than 833,450 pages of material, including about 122,650 emails and 305,670 other documents. The lawyers said that after the subsequent evidence is handed over, they will most likely make more requests for additional information from the government.

They also pointed to the complex process of deciding how to deal with the sensitive documents at the heart of the case under the Classified Information Procedures Act which was the subject of the hearing which was scheduled for Friday. Lawyers have strongly hinted that they will fight the government in pre-trial litigation over classified documents, a process that could take a long time.

The brief filed by Mr. Trump’s legal team presents Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Trump appointee, with a key early test. Credit… South District of Florida

In general, the defendants believe that there should simply be no secret evidence, or facts concealed from public view, regarding the prosecution of a presidential candidate by his political opponent, the lawyers wrote. Our democracy demands nothing less than complete transparency.

Along with his request for a delay, the filing served as an outline of Mr Trump’s legal strategy as the lawyers laid out the ways they planned to attack his indictment.

They suggested, for example, that they intended to challenge some of the charges he faces by arguing that the Presidential Records Act allowed Mr. Trump to take White House documents with him. This interpretation of the Watergate-era law is at odds with how legal experts interpret it, and failed in a protracted legal battle last year against an outside arbitrator who was brought in place to examine a trove of documents seized by the FBI from Mars-a-Lago, private club and residence of Mr. Trump in Florida.

Lawyers for the former president have also suggested they could raise constitutional and statutory challenges to Mr Smith’s authority as special adviser. Additionally, they laid the groundwork for questioning whether an impartial jury could sit at trial while Mr. Trump is running for office.

There is simply no doubt that any trial of this action pending a presidential election will impact both the outcome of that election, they wrote, and, crucially, the defendants’ ability to get a fair trial.

